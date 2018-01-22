North Hollywood Welcomes Chef Ricardo and His Unique, Locally Source, Fine Dining Menu

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) January 22nd, 2018

The Eclectic in North Hollywood is under new management with a new chef taking fine dining North Hollywood to a whole new level. Chef Ricardo is no stranger to fine dining North Hollywood, studying at Le Cordon Bleu in Pasadena and spending his career working for world-renowned restaurants and chefs before stepping in as the head chef at The Eclectic. Experience delicious, honest food at 5156 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601 (1.818.760.2233).

The Eclectic has transformed itself from an average American diner into a fine dining North Hollywood restaurant that takes pride in each of their locally sourced, modern, eclectic meals. Chef Ricardo methodically selects every ingredient ensuring that every dish explodes with vibrant flavors, redefining fine dining North Hollywood.

Chef Ricardo is no stranger to fine dining North Hollywood as he has spent a number of years working at world-renowned restaurants like Charlie Trotters in Chicago, Bouchon in Beverly Hills, and Nobu in Los Angeles. He and his sous chef, Stefan Pierce, work together crafting ingredients selected during the prime of its season making fine dining North Hollywood more than just another meal, but an experience.

It is the life passion of Chef Ricardo to turn The Eclectic into something amazing. He’s already taken fine dining North Hollywood by storm and has big plans to turn regular meals into a truly unique experience. From their signature cocktails to mouth-watering dinner plates to exciting brunch dishes, customers can’t help snapping photos of their Instagram worthy meals while enjoying each explosive bite. Fine dining North Hollywood will never be the same.

About The Eclectic

Chef Ricardo has stepped in to pursue his passion and dream of bringing a unique vision to fine dining to North Hollywood. With a newfound creative, freedom the Chef has crafted a menu of modern, eclectic meals, fine wines, signature cocktails, craft beer, and decadent desserts that leave the taste buds wanting more. The Eclectic is revolutionizing fine dining North Hollywood and dinner is now an event to be savored and talked about. To learn more about The Eclectic at www.theeclectic , or stop in and experience it for yourself at 5156 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601.

