North America’s Blockchain Conference; Blockchain Expo announces event dates and new conference agenda

Blockchain Expo, the World leading Blockchain expo series, has announced dates for the final event in the 2018 Series. The conference will take place in North America at the Santa Clara Convention Center, 28-29th November 2018.

North America (PRUnderground) July 24th, 2018

Blockchain Expo, the World leading Blockchain expo series, has announced dates for the final event in the 2018 Series. The conference will take place in North America at the Santa Clara Convention Center, 28-29th November 2018.

The conference features two days of world-class content from leading brands embracing and developing cutting edge blockchain technologies. The content addresses key industries including; financial services, retail, entertainment, healthcare, insurance, music, government, real estate and more.

New conference agenda;

NEW – Investors, Start up and Crypto Zone (Day 1 & 2)

– Investors, Start up and Crypto Zone (Day 1 & 2) NEW – Blockchain Workshops (Day 1 & 2)

– Blockchain Workshops (Day 1 & 2) NEW – Blockchain Platforms & Strategies track (Day 1)

– Blockchain Platforms & Strategies track (Day 1) Blockchain for Enterprise (Day 1 & 2)

Cryptocurrency & Financial Services (Day 2)

Blockchain for Business (Day 1 & 2)

Developing Blockchain Applications (Day 1)

Blockchain Technologies (Day 2)

Event attendees can expect to meet with over 8,000 + like-minded individuals, 300+ exhibitors in a series of networking opportunities. The Blockchain Expo will also allow you to ask questions to the events 200+ thought leading speakers in Q&A sessions.

The 2019 Blockchain World Series has been announced. Blockchain Expo Global will take place at Olympia Grand, London on 25-26 April 2019. Followed by Blockchain Expo Europe taking place at the RAI Amsterdam, 19-20th June 2019. Dates for the Blockchain Awards, The Blocks will follow.

About Blockchain Expo

Blockchain Expo brings together industry leaders within finance, insurance, energy, and more. Taking to Santa Clara, London, and Europe, delegates are invited to attend keynotes, panels and case studies, as well as explore the exhibition hall. Co-located with sister events AI Expo and IoT Expo, Blockchain Expo is a fantastic environment for networking and learning about the most disruptive technologies.