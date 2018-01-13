North American Bitcoin Conference in Miami, Stay at Beacon Hotel

The North American Bitcoin Conference is almost here, and that means it’s time to grab your tickets and book a hotel stay for your Miami trip.

The North American Bitcoin Conference in Miami

The North American Bitcoin Conference is almost here, and that means it’s time to grab your tickets and book a hotel stay for your Miami trip. Now is your chance to learn as much as possible about the booming crypto world. This exciting conference focuses on topics such as blockchain and Bitcoin, and it gives you the opportunity to network with leading industry professionals. Still in need of a hotel? Great news! We have a room waiting for you at Beacon Hotel South Beach.

Our Hotel Offers the Perfect Location

Guests who stay at our boutique hotel appreciate the perfect location. We are within walking distance to many bars, restaurants and shops, and we also offer impressive beach-side views. When you stay with us, you’ll be near all of the event and party locations as well as the James L Knight Center, where the conference will be held. You’ll be in the ideal place to learn as much as possible about Bitcoin technology so you can take this information back to your company and business peers.

We Make Your Stay More Enjoyable with Extra Perks

We love offering our guests extra perks. In fact, we want to make your stay as enjoyable and as comfortable as possible. Here’s a look at some of the amenities included at our Ocean Drive hotel:

Complimentary premium Wi-Fi access

Serta Heavenly mattresses

In-room Nespresso machines

Free beach towels and chairs (leaving more room in your suitcase!)

Access to 24-hour fitness center with brand-new equipment

Luxury linen and toiletries

Free daily breakfast

You’ll find everything you need for a relaxing stay. If you need anything else at all, just chat with our helpful staff!

You Can Make a Vacation Out of It

In addition to taking part in an exciting conference, you can also make a vacation out of your travels to Miami. When you book a stay with us at our art deco hotel, you can enjoy easy access to the beach—it’s right across the street! This makes it possible for you to relax and unwind during your downtime. You’ll also love the nightlife and delicious food and drinks found only a moment’s walk away. If it’s your first time to Miami, learn more about the area in our comprehensive area guide.

Our South Beach hotel is the best place to stay when attending the North American Bitcoin Conference Miami. Ready to book your hotel stay for the Bitcoin Conference? Book direct with Beacon Hotel to receive the best perks. Our ocean-front hotel makes any trip to Miami South Beach simply amazing—hurry because the conference begins January 18!

About Beacon Hotel

The Beacon Hotel is a gem among boutique South Beach hotels in Miami. Besides its premium location right in the center of Ocean Drive, and beautifully remodeled rooms and lobby, the Beacon gives you South Beach how it is meant to be experienced. Here, you have direct access to seven miles of sand and surf, unrivaled nightlife, premier shopping and dining. Enjoy infinite views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and historical sherbet-colored Art Deco architecture on the other. Be it honeymoon, anniversary or a romantic beach getaway, this historical oceanfront boutique hotel is a haven for a perfect romantic vacation. Beacon Hotel offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary beach towels and beach chairs in the room.