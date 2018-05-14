Nordic Homeworx – How To Update Your Home With Wood Flooring This Ramadan

There is a wide range of natural, engineered and pre-finished floors available in stock in Dubai to choose from during this special season of Ramadan.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (PRUnderground) May 14th, 2018

With the Holy Month upon us, families are getting ready to take the time to reflect on the spirit of giving and sharing. It is also the time to renew life and do new things for the home. If the floors are looking tired there are a number of ways to bring dull floors back to life.

Ramadan is a special time to spend with family and friends. This means there will be people going in and out of the home frequently. Homeowners want their floors to shine and look attractive especially during the month of celebration and hosting visitors. Choosing to upgrade your home with natural wooden floors means it will last for decades. It is advisable to take into consideration that many homes with carpets or tiles may have to replace their flooring once every few years due to wear and tear, irremovable stains, mould and holes. Natural wooden flooring, on the other hand, requires minimal maintenance and care and will only become more beautiful with time.

We spoke with Philipe van der Loo from Nordic Homeworx, a leading wood flooring provider in Dubai on his thoughts; “As families gather together to break their fast and share sumptuous meals together, there will be a lot of cleaning up to do afterwards. Natural wood flooring requires light vacuuming or sweeping and the floors will look as good as new again.”

“In addition, with children sharing in this time of celebration it is important for homes to be hygienic and free from dust and mites. There are instances of how carpets can harbour parasites, allergens and fleas, these play havoc on allergy sufferers. Wood flooring eliminates extreme discomforts such as these and will make your home more inviting and a delight to be in.”

Philipe goes on to say; “There are some types of flooring that can trap unpleasant odours particularly from pets. Natural wooden floors continually give out a 100% natural aroma that cannot be found with other types of floors. The Holy Month can be celebrated by choosing to have high quality hardwood floors to give your home a timeless appeal. It is the perfect flooring option which not only enhances the appearance and cosiness of the home but also dramatically increases the value of your property at the same time!”

About Kährs by Nordic Homeworx

Nordic Homeworx is a leading wooden flooring company in Dubai. We have been the brand agent for Kährs in the Middle East and their exclusive distributor for over 12 years. We have a strong passion for our Nordic heritage which can be seen in the way we work. There is a wide range of natural, engineered and pre-finished floors available in stock in Dubai to choose from during this special season of Ramadan.