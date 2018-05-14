Nom Burger’s Next Beer Dinner to Feature Firestone Walker Brewing Company

Guests will enjoy expert pairings of exclusive dishes and limited craft beers from Firestone Walker

Nom Burger is excited to announce their next Beer Dinner event, which will feature limited craft beers from Firestone Walker Brewing Company .

Fans of Firestone Walker Brewing Company, as well as anyone interested in trying rare craft beers, are invited to Nom Burger on Thursday May 31, 2018, starting at 5:45pm for the four-course Beer Dinner.

According to Nom Burger, this will likely be their last Beer Dinner until #NomTurns3 in October 2018.

During this month’s Beer Dinner, guests will enjoy four 5-ounce beers complementing four specially crafted courses. These courses are going to be exclusive to the event and have never been available on the Nom Burger menu. Sucaba, Parabola, Scotch Parabola, Stickee Monkee, Bretta Rose and an unfiltered DBA will be on draft. Some of the beers are so rare they are coming straight from the brewery; Stickee Monkee, for instance, isn’t available in draft or bottles anywhere else locally.Dinner will include a starter, appetizer, burger with fries, and a dessert.

Firestone Walker Brewing Company is owned by brothers-in-law David Walker and Adam Firestone. Together with brewmaster Matt Brynildson, the team offers next-level beers that have won the hearts of people across the country. Some of these favorites include Bravo, Sucaba, Wookey Jack, Opal, Pale 31, and several others.

Anyone wanting to attend this one-time event is encouraged to reserve seating now, as it’s first-come, first-serve, and a one-time event where guests will get to try limited-release beers. Reservations can be made by calling Nom Burger or by visiting the event’s page on Eventbrite .

Right now, Nom Burger is offering the HELLA HOLLA!-PENO as their Burger of the Month. Ahead of the upcoming Beer Dinner, jalapeno lovers are invited to try a specialty burger made with house-ground local beef and jalapenos prepared in six different ways. Nom Burger is also offering house-crafted, country-fried jalapeno poppers filled with pimento cheese for the month of May only.

More information can be found at http://nom-burger.com/ .

About Nom Burger

Nom Burger delivers modern burgers with the best ingredients while supporting sustainability and local small business. All burgers are crafted with natural hormone-free, and antibiotic-free and from-scratch made brioche buns.