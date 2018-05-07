Nom Burger Announces HELLA HOLLA!-PENO as Burger of the Month

This month only, customers can try the jalapeno-packed burger and house-crafted jalapeno poppers

Sunnyvale, CA (PRUnderground) May 7th, 2018

Nom Burger is famous for its “Burger of the Month”, and they have just announced May’s signature burger. This month only, customers can try the HELLA HOLLA!-PENO and housemade jalapeno poppers.

The HELLA HOLLA!-PENO is a jalapeno lover’s dream, featuring jalapenos prepared six different ways. Each artisan crafted burger is made with a fresh-made bun, all-natural beef patty, a fire roasted jalapeno, chipotle pimento cheese, pickled jalapeno, jalapeno jelly and chipotle mayo, and a country-fried jalapeno. Nom Burger is also offering house-crafted, country-fried jalapeno poppers filled with pimento cheese.

At the end of the month, the HELLA HOLLA!-PENO will retire, and a new burger will be announced. Anyone looking to spice up their May is invited to come try the Burger of the Month.

Nom Burger also has more news for its fans: an upcoming Beer Dinner with Firestone Walker is on the schedule. This exclusive event will feature a special four-course meal. Each course will be expertly paired with a Firestone beer. Dinner will include beer pairings of hard to find brews: Parabola, Sucaba, Scotch Parabola and Stickee Monkee all on draft!

With spring in full swing and summer around the corner, Nom Burger is excited to welcome fans and friends to come try new burgers, artisan beers, and an atmosphere that’s out of this world.

All Nom Burger fare is made with an emphasis on local, fresh ingredients. For instance, fresh-made buns are made daily, and house-ground local beef is used for the patties of each signature burger. For those who want the best burger paired with craft beer, Nom Burger is a first choice.

More information can be found at http://nom-burger.com. Follow #DATEGGDOE on social media to keep up to date with one of Nom Burger’s fan favorite burgers.

About Nom Burger

Nom Burger delivers modern burgers with the best ingredients while supporting sustainability and local small business. All burgers are crafted with natural hormone-free, and antibiotic-free and from-scratch made brioche buns.