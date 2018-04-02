Nom Burger and TAP’T Beer & Kitchen Win “Best Overall Dish” at 2018 Bacon and Beer Classic

Nom Burger also won “Best Savory Dish” in 2016

Sunnyvale, CA (PRUnderground) April 2nd, 2018

Nom Burger is blazing a trail of authentic, local excellence, a mission that was further exemplified when Nom Burger, in conjunction with TAP’T Beer & Kitchen in Downtown Sunnyvale, won “Best Overall Dish” at the Bacon and Beer Classic of 2018.

The Bacon and Beer Classic was held in Santa Clara on February 24, 2018, at Levi’s Stadium. The annual event features signature restaurants and breweries from the area, along with a judge’s panel who choose the best of the best.

Nom Burger offers antibiotic-free and hormone-free burgers sourced locally from California, along with from-scratch brioche buns (“fresh-made buns daily”) and local, organic toppings. “We strive to purchase our produce and other ingredients from businesses that are organic, local, or family-operated – like us,” said the Nom Burger team.

Nom Burger also features 12 craft beers on tap alongside the best Sunnyvale burgers.

One popular menu item, which features an all-natural beef patty, pancetta, garlic aioli, and a crispy, cheesy egg topped with bacon and green onions, even has its own social media handle: #DATEGGDOE.

The EZ-CAPR-EZ, another favorite item, features an all-natural beef patty, burrata, balsamic marinated heirloom tomato, wild arugula, and garlic aioli.

“Make sure to get a gourmet milkshake!,” said one recent reviewer. At Nom Burger, guests are treated to milkshakes featuring Straus organic ice cream and milk.

Nom Burger is a well-known must-visit eatery in Sunnyvale, and the company’s team was excited to win another award, which marks yet another milestone in Nom Burger’s commitment to local flavor. More information can be found at http://nom-burger.com.

Instagram: @nomburger

About Nom Burger

Nom Burger delivers modern burgers with the best ingredients while supporting sustainability and local small business. All burgers are crafted with natural hormone-free, and antibiotic-free and from-scratch made brioche buns.