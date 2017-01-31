NO Max Shred Prepares New Valentine’s Day Packaging

NO Max Shred is manufactured by Phenom Health, a recognized name in the health and wellness industry. The company announces that its board is preparing the rebranding of NO Max Shred packages to complement upcoming marketing efforts for Valentine’s Day. The rebranding aims to increase the product’s market share.

NO Max Shred is a muscle-enhancing supplement launched in the market early last year by Phenom Health. NO Max Shred has arginine as its active ingredient. Arginine enhances the production of nitric oxide (NO) in the blood. By enhancing nitric oxide levels in the blood, NO Max Shred improves blood flow and supports muscle growth, strength, and performance. This is made possible by arginine breaking the amino acids in the body. NO Max Shred enables you to maximize every exercise set, every rep, and every single moment you spend at the gym. Using NO Max Shred will allow you to train harder, longer, and stronger without post workout crashes.

NO Max Shred contributed immensely to the company’s sales revenues in its first year in the market. This is shown in the quarter-by-quarter sales of Phenom Health. To further increase the product’s market share, the board members are preparing the rebranding of NO Max Shred’s packaging, in time for the upcoming Valentine’s Day.

“We are aware of the importance people give to Valentine’s Day. To complement the day and also in recognition of NO Max Shred’s unexpected market performance, our board members decided to rebrand our packages. This is one way of showing our appreciation to our customers to continue using this number one muscle-enhancing supplement that is made with natural ingredients to give you lean muscles, and toned, muscular physique. Your next order of NO Max Shred will come in a rebranded package to compliment the upcoming Valentine’s Day,” said Tiffany Dawson, Vice President of Product Development.

This product has not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Results in description are illustrative and may not be typical results and individual results may vary. Representations regarding the efficacy and safety of NO Max Shred have not been scientifically substantiated or evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.