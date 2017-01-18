NO Max Shred Planning Valentine’s Day Rebranding

Phenom Health, a reputable name in the health and wellness, is the manufacturer of NO Max Shred. The company announces that its board members are preparing the rebranding of NO Max Shred packages to compliment sales during the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday. The decision is based on 2016 success of increasing market share via branding updates during past holidays.

Phenom Health introduced NO Max Shred last year as a muscle supplement that enhances the production of nitric oxide (NO) in the body. By enhancing nitric oxide levels in the blood, NO Max Shred improves blood flow and supports muscle growth, strength, and performance. The advanced formula fuels the body past its limits to support athletes’ desires to experience optimal training. NO Max Shred allows user to maximize every exercise set, every rep, and every moment spent at the gym.

The effectiveness of NO Max Shred contributed substantially to Phenom Health’s sales in its first year on the market. And the effectiveness of boosting nitric oxide to support health goals is well documented. There have been over 60,000 studies done on nitric oxide, and thus its effects in the human body are well documented. Athletes of all levels, styles and ages have found reasons to incorporate this highly useful supplement into their training regime. In fact, the 1998 Nobel Prize for Medicine was given to a group of three scientists who, working together, discovered the important signaling role of nitric oxide in the human body.

“While a NO product may not seem like the most romantic gift to give, last year’s sales say otherwise. This Valentine’s Day, we expect more customers to give the gift of muscle-enhancing support with natural and effective ingredients that stimulate testosterone and nitric oxide production,” says Tiffany Dawson, VP of Product Development for NO Max Shred. She continues, “NO Max Shred is natural-based formula that supports lean muscle development, and toned and muscular physique.”

To learn more about NO Max Shred or to place an order, visit www.NOmaxShred.com.

NO Max Shred is a powerful muscle-building supplement for phenomenal, focused workouts. By supporting nitric oxide levels in the blood, NO Max Shred can improve blood flow and support muscle growth, strength, and performance.

