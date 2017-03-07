No Luck with Saw Palmetto? Dr. Susana Has the Answer. Try Astragalus for your Prostate

The prostate supplement market is about to be dominated by a new herb. Read on to find out more!

If you’ve been down the aisle looking for supplements that support prostate health and issues related to the prostate, you have probably seen many bottles that have saw palmetto as their key ingredient. You may have bought your first bottle and saw no change, then moved on to the next one, saw no change, and so on…

I’m Dr. Susana and I want to introduce you to another herb that could change the face of the prostate supplement industry. It’s actually been around for a long time (over 4,000 years), but, together with our trusty protein source the soybean, Astragalus is your new key to prostate support!

My new eBook, which you can read and download for free online, delves into the powerful properties of Astragalus when it comes to men’s health.

Even today Astragalus is widely used in China for treatment of chronic hepatitis and as an adjunctive therapy for cancer and as a folk or traditional remedy for heart and prostate diseases. Astragalus has also been promoted for stimulation of the spleen, liver, lungs, circulatory and urinary systems, as well as for the treatment of arthritis, asthma, and nervous conditions. Moreover, it can help to lower blood sugar levels and blood pressure. Now that’s a lot of benefits from just one plant! Are you ready to harness its healing potential?

Granted, scientific evidence for using Astragalus for any health condition is limited at the time of writing this post – few human studies have been conducted. However, there is in fact a successful clinical trial that suggests that Astragalus, either alone or in combination with soybean extract, may benefit the prostate, urinary and immune systems.

Astragalus is a natural element known to help your body adapt to stress. It strengthens the metabolism, increases metabolic rate, improves the immune system and can be used to help heal wounds. Believed to boost stamina and energy levels, it promotes the metabolism of liver and serum proteins, generates antibody growth, and promotes the production of white blood cells which leads naturally to greater immune resistance against viruses. It also helps digestion, reducing gastric acid and promoting the healing process for stomach ulcers while inhibiting gastric secretions.

Astragalus has antioxidant effects, and antioxidants are something that every health nut craves. Knowing all of these benefits, wouldn’t you like to give Astragalus a try next time you’re shopping for prostate health supplements?

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This article is for informational purposes only.

