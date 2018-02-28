No Denim Denim™ world’s 1st sustainable denim with patented body contouring launches on Kickstarter

Apparel Society Chicago's patented process is water-free & indigo-dye-free sustainable denim manufacturing, and introduces proprietary body contouring apparel technology!

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) February 27th, 2018

No Denim Denim™ is the world’s first clean and sustainable denim. No water, indigo dyes or toxic damaged finishes are used in Apparel Society Chicago’s patented manufacturing process. The fashion industry is the second leading cause of environmental damage in the world, following the oil and gas industry. The team at Apparel Society Chicago is committed to be an authentic part of real change in fashion!

No Denim Denim™ also introduces the idea of body contouring apparel, using ground-breaking proprietary technology. Designed in the USA and made in Japan, the team at Apparel Society Chicago spent months developing patterns and analyzing body shapes, ensuring a slim, contoured appearance would be achieved for all. Women of all shapes and sizes will appreciate the butt-lifting, thigh-slimming and tummy-tucking contouring science of No Denim Denim™. The campaign runs through April 12th, but special early pricing is only available through March 12th. Visit the campaign on Kickstarter for more information! https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1225366187/no-denim-denimtm-patented-body-contouring-apparel?ref=7pvqn1

About Apparel Society Chicago

Apparel Society Chicago is the brainchild of three Chicago-based designers, Marta Traskevych, Sabrina Cooke and Sara Pirok, each in a different decade in their lives (twenties, thirties & forties) but all with one mission: Create beautiful, staple designs that look and feel amazing on all women, manufactured with impeccable quality that will last a lifetime, without harming the planet or its inhabitants.