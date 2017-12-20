NIX Solutions shares facts on the birth of Bitcoin

The Bitcoin is a hot topic of discussions among investors, stock traders, and entrepreneurs, and developers like NIX Solutions, so we should know more details about it.

Ukraine (PRUnderground) December 20th, 2017

The explanation for beginners:

Bitcoin is one of 800 digital currencies that isn’t controlled by a central authority such as government or banks.

It’s created by “miners,” who use powerful hardware to collect bitcoins, process transactions, and secure the currency’s network.

The blockchain technology is a public digital ledger of all cryptocurrency transactions.

Bitcoin is just eight and a half years old, but it is already the oldest and most valued cryptocurrency.

Here are nine valued facts about Bitcoin:

1. Birth of Bitcoin

The creator of #Bitcoin with the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto published a proof of concept for Bitcoin in 2008.

After Nakamoto left the project in 2010, other developers continued the work. Bitcoin’s birthday is January 3, 2009 when Nakamoto mined the first 50 units of new cryptocurrency.

2. Who is my parent?

NIX Solutions doesn‘t exactly know who is bitcoin’s creator. In 2014, a version appeared in Newsweek magazine which claimed that the creator was a resident of Temple City, California, Dorian Satoshi Nakamoto. He, in turn, utterly disproved this fact.

The second person who claimed himself as Bitcoin’s creator was Australian businessman Craig Wright. However, he couldn’t prove his authorship.

3. The First Bitcoin’s Transaction

The first bitcoin’s transaction in history occurred on May 22, 2010. It was a transaction amount of $10,000 for pizza delivery. Nowadays it is worth about $160 million.

4. Big Business and Bitcoin

Wasting no time, Bitcoin took a solid place among other currencies. Large companies like Expedia, Overstock, and Newegg have already accepted cryptocurrency transaction. NIX Solutions hope that soon, we will have an opportunity to spend Bitcoin everywhere.

5.Federal Bureau of Bitcoin

In 2013, after the FBI shut down darknet site Silk Road, the U.S. government became the holder of 144,000 bitcoins. Government-seized bitcoins were sold on auction.

6. A mountain-sized setback

In early 2014, $460 million of currency (in 2014 value) was stolen. This largest loss of bitcoins raised concerns about how secure the currency was.

7. Super wealthy twins and a smart teen

The Harvard-educated twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss bought $11 million worth of Bitcoin in 2013. When Bitcoin’s value reached more than $11,000 the twins were declared the first Bitcoin billionaires.

Other celebrities have also expressed enthusiasm for the cryptocurrency—Ashton Kutcher, Nas, and Floyd Mayweather have all invested in Bitcoin startups.

8.Support from a big financial institution

In August 2017, Fidelity Investments became a rare standout, allowing its clients to view their bitcoin holdings through Coinbase online.

Business contacts of NIXSolutions company – experts that help you better understand Bitcoin:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nixsolutionsltd/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nix-solutions-ltd.

Github: https://github.com/nixsolutions

Upwork: https://www.upwork.com/fl/nixsolutions

About NIX Solutions