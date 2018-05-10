NIKO Easy-Wash Children’s Car Seat Cover Inventor to Appear on Entrepreneur Weekly Radio Show May 12

Jinah Kim-Perek, a TV reporter turned mompreneur, will be interviewed by award-winning broadcaster, Alan Taylor.

CA (PRUnderground) May 10th, 2018

Jinah Kim-Perek, a TV reporter turned mompreneur and inventor of the NIKO Easy-Wash Children’s Car Seat Cover, will be interviewed on Entrepreneur Weekly, Saturday, May 12, by award-winning broadcaster, Alan Taylor. The show provides listeners critical information needed to grow their business.

Kim-Perek joins an impressive line-up of past guests including Alan Alda, an award-winning actor/writer/director; John Ratzenberger, the postman from the hit TV show, Cheers; and Rachel Zoe, designer and CEO of Rachel Zoe, Inc., and founder of The Zoe Report.

Kim-Perek will talk about her journey from TV reporter to inventor, the challenges she faced along the way and advice she’d give to other aspiring entrepreneurs. Her Kickstarter campaign for the NIKO roared out of the gate. It launched on May 1 and is already very close to hitting its fundraising goal.

Listeners can catch the show live online at http://www.radioamerica.com/pop-up-listen-live/ from 11 am to 12 pm PT (2 pm – 3 pm ET). The show, produced by Entrepreneur magazine, is syndicated on more than 40 radio stations across the country and also available as a podcast.

About Jinah Kim-Perek

Jinah Kim is currently a part-time correspondent for NBC News in Los Angeles, reporting primarily for NBC News Channel and MSNBC. She is also the owner and executive producer of WorldWise Productions (www.WWPVideo.com), a video production company specializing in education, training and marketing videos for corporate and healthcare clients. She’s also an inventor, having created several patent-pending commercial products.

About Niko Easy-Wash Childrens Car Seat Cover

The NIKO Easy-Wash Children’s Car Seat Cover is to car seats what fitted sheets are to beds. It protects your child and your child’s car seat from germs, grime, food, barf, poop and pee. The Niko comes in soft, gorgeous fabrics and is equipped with plenty of storage pockets, cup-holder openings on both sides and two extra pockets on each side. The waterproof lining protects the car seat from juice spills and potty-training accidents. It fits almost all toddler car seats.