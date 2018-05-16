NIKO Easy-Wash Children’s Car Seat Cover Hits Kickstarter Goal in Only 2 Weeks

Mompreneur Jinah Kim-Perek to Ship Rewards to Early Backers in June

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) May 16th, 2018

The NIKO Easy-Wash Children’s Car Seat Cover TV hit its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign goal in only two weeks. Mompreneur and inventor Jinah Kim-Perek expects to ship rewards to her earliest backers in June ahead of schedule.

“The real winners here are busy families who prior to this had no good or easy solution when their kids threw up or had diaper blowouts other than to wipe the seat down or completely dismantle it,” said Kim-Perek. “If parents or grandparents now another tool to help them in their daily lives — I’ve done my job.”

Kim-Perek was featured on three TV morning shows — KTVX ABC 4 Utah, KUTV CBS 2, KUSI — and Entrepreneur Weekly, a radio show produced by Entrepreneur magazine, in addition to numerous news sites and blogs including Kivo Daily, Patch.com, the WorldNews (WN) Network.

She joins an elite group of entrepreneurs who’ve successfully met their funding target on Kickstarter. Only 36% of roughly 400,000 projects on the crowdfunding platform have reached their bull’s-eye, according to Statista. The vast majority of the some 254,000 unsuccessfully funded projects reach less than 20% of their target. Only about 10% of campaigns raise more than $10,000.

The Kickstarter campaign for the NIKO continues through May 31.

About Jinah Kim-Perek

Jinah Kim is currently a part-time correspondent for NBC News in Los Angeles, reporting primarily for NBC News Channel and MSNBC. She is also the owner and executive producer of WorldWise Productions (www.WWPVideo.com), a video production company specializing in education, training and marketing videos for corporate and healthcare clients. She’s also an inventor, having created several patent-pending commercial products.

About Niko Easy-Wash Childrens Car Seat Cover

The NIKO Easy-Wash Children’s Car Seat Cover is to car seats what fitted sheets are to beds. It protects your child and your child’s car seat from germs, grime, food, barf, poop and pee. The Niko comes in soft, gorgeous fabrics and is equipped with plenty of storage pockets, cup-holder openings on both sides and two extra pockets on each side. The waterproof lining protects the car seat from juice spills and potty-training accidents. It fits almost all toddler car seats.