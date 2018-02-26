Nightstick Unveils Life-Saving Light That Cuts Through the Smoke

New INTRANT™ infuses renowned Nightstick Dual-Light™ technology with an adjustable Right-Angle Light to enhance safety in dark and hazardous locations

Wylie, TX (PRUnderground) February 26th, 2018

Nightstick took intrinsically safe certified lighting to a whole new level by adding four models to their innovative Dual-Light™ technology line-up. The new Nightstick INTRANTTM Class I Division 1, ATEX approved Intrinsically Safe Right Angle lights are poised to disrupt the outdated industry belief that only one light is adequate for safety in a hazardous location.

Featuring an EXCLUSIVE 45-degree angle floodlight to light up your feet while walking, and then adding an industry leading 90-degree adjustable sharp 200 lumen LED smoke-cutting beam, the INTRANT is putting more light more places to help reduce slips, trips and falls.

“Adding a second LED flood ergonomically directed towards your feet puts the safety of firefighters and industrial workers first,“ says Russell Hoppe, Marketing Manager for Nightstick. “Our heroes should not be worrying about having enough light, taking off their gloves to press a button or contort their bodies to position their light where they need it most. They need to go in, do their job, and walk away safely with confidence knowing their equipment was design with their safety and their ergonomics in mind. We couldn’t be happier to drive change through the integration of Nightstick dual-light innovation in order to play a role in saving lives.”

The flashlight setting offers user-selectable brightness settings of 200, 110 and 60 Lumens with a 401 meter beam distance. The ultra-tight beam is perfect for cutting through smoke and lighting up objects at great distances. The floodlight setting has user-selectable brightness settings of 100, 40 and a “Survival Mode” of 20 lumens that provides just enough light in an emergency situation with a run-time of 33 hours.

Available Models:

· INTRANT XPP-5566GX – 3 AA, green housing

· INTRANT XPP-5566RX – 3 AA, red housing

· INTRANT XPR-5568GX – Li-ion rechargeable or 3 AA, green housing

· INTRANT XPR-5568RX – Li-ion rechargeable or 3 AA, red housing

The INTRANT XPP-5566 models are powered by 3 included AA batteries. The INTRANT XPR-5568 models are powered using a rechargeable lithium-ion pack and include a low-profile charging base, AC and DC charging cords and AA battery carrier to provide backup power if needed.

All models are cULus, ATEX and IECEx certified intrinsically safe, IP-67 rated dustproof/waterproof and meet the requirements of NFPA-1971-8.6 (2013). Constructed of durable glass-filled polymer and featuring a sturdy stainless-steel clip for attachment. Nightstick INTRANT models are supported by a limited lifetime warranty, are now in stock and available for purchase with an MSRP of $99.90 and $177.60 for the XPP-5566 and XPR-5568 models respectfully. To learn more, please visit www.nightstick.com.

About NIGHTSTICK®

Designed and manufactured by Bayco Products, Inc., Nightstick is a global brand of professional lighting products, including flashlights, floodlights, headlamps and numerous Intrinsically Safe lighting solutions that continue to exceed industry standards in performance, quality, user-safety, and value. Nightstick’s vast line-up of LED lighting products deliver optimal performance with real-world applications in mind. With an unwavering commitment to product quality and exceptional customer service, Nightstick – Life Depends on LightTM.

