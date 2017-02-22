Nightstick NSR-1514 Rechargeable Area Light makes a scene with 1,000 Lumen portability and magnet

Long lasting lithium-ion battery fills demand for waterproof hands-free portable scene lighting at budget conscious price

(PRUnderground) February 22nd, 2017

Bayco Products Inc., a Texas, USA based leader in professional grade lighting products today announces availability of their new 1,000 Lumen Nightstick NSR-1514 LED Rechargeable Area/Scene Light with Magnetic Base, and 1,000 Lumen Nightstick NSR-1514C Rechargeable LED Area Light Kit which includes a 6 foot tripod placed inside a durable carrying case.

With an impressive 1,000 lumens of light on high, 500 lumens on low using a single sealed push button switch, the discrete yet powerful Nightstick NSR-1514 weighs only a mere 3.3 pounds. Leveraging lithium-ion rechargeable battery technology to provide up to 8 hours of continuous usable light on 1 single charge, the NSR-1514 also features a rare-earth 10 pound pull force magnet in the supporting base. With hands-free use and lightweight rechargeable portability in mind, this area light will swivel independently providing the ability to position light exactly where needed and at angles not available in traditional fixed position scene lighting until now.

The lightweight 6061-T6 aluminum frame with multi-fin heat sink keeps this area scene light cool to the touch while the adjustable comfort-grip handle provides versatility to carry, hang, adjust and reposition light as needed in the field. Drop rated at 2 meters with a water rating of IP-X7 waterproof, the NSR-1514 is also backed up with Bayco Products 1 year limited warranty. Great for lighting up a crime scene, DWI check-points, crash site illumination, or lighting remodel projects away from a fixed power source, the versatility in lighting modes and ability to magnetize to a metal surface, articulate or affix to a portable 6 foot tripod stand provides limitless options for mobile professionals.

“The Nightstick NSR-1514 is filling a huge void in the market today by offering 1,000 lumens in a rechargeable area/scene light at a budget conscious price that hard working professionals can actually afford.” says Russell Hoppe, Marketing Manager for Nightstick. “Additional wow factors like the snap of the magnet on a metal surface or the crispness of the floodlight that cuts through the darkness make the Nightstick NSR-1514 an uncontested winner. Our value promise is clear. We are committed to delivering quality area lighting with more features and functions at a reasonable price. That is because at Nightstick, we know Life Depends on LightTM.”

Nightstick model NSR-1514 includes the LED area light with AC and DC power supplies at an MSRP of only $122. The Nightstick NSR-1514C light kit model includes the LED area light, a 6 foot aluminum tripod with camlock adjusters, and AC & DC power supplies all inside a rugged blow molded carrying case for an MSRP of only $210.

To learn more, please visit www.mynightstick.com.

About NIGHTSTICK®

Designed and manufactured by Bayco Products, Inc., Nightstick is a global brand of professional lighting products, including flashlights, headlamps and Intrinsically Safe lighting solutions that continue to exceed industry standards in performance, quality, user-safety, and value. Nightstick’s vast line-up of LED lighting products deliver optimal performance with real-world applications in mind. With an unwavering commitment to product quality and exceptional Customer Service, Nightstick – Life Depends on LightTM.

To find a global retailer near you, visit: http://www.baycoproducts.com/where-to-buy

About Bayco Products, Inc.

Since 1984, Bayco Products’ vast array of portable and corded lighting products, have been the preferred choice of professionals and discriminating consumers. In its 110,000 square foot facility, located in the Dallas, TX area, Bayco’s dedicated engineering team continually seeks out innovative new product solutions that provide exceptional day-to-day utility and help maximize user safety. The Nightstick and Bayco brands are established and recognized world-wide as high-performance, high-quality, and high-value lighting solutions across virtually every industry.

