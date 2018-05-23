Nightstick Introduces Upgraded Multi-Purpose Flashlights

The newly enhanced NSP-2424 X-Series Dual-Light™ Flashlights bolster lumen output while delivering extra amenities

Wylie, TX (PRUnderground) May 23rd, 2018

Nightstick’s innovative Dual-Light™ Technology proves that two is always better than one, and the new Nightstick NSP-2422 X-Series Multi-Purpose Flashlights demonstrate how a unique design can make all the difference. The upgraded NSP-2424GMX (green housing) and model NSP-2424YMX (yellow housing) X-Series Dual-Light Flashlights feature a significant lumen increase over previous models while keeping two independent LEDs and two integrated magnets for complete hands-free use.

With the focused and crisp LED flashlight beam (now boasting 300 lumens), you’ll get superb distance illumination. The downward unfocused floodlight (now 200 lumens) is ideal for both proximity lighting on close-up tasks while also safeguarding against slips, trips and falls that went previously unseen. Activating both top-mounted independent switches in dual-light mode (now 350 lumens) maximizes your visibility and delivers convenience never seen before.

Even though the lumen output is the primary focus of the 2424 series enhancement, the optimal placement of the integrated magnets stays the same with an impressive 6 hours of flashlight or floodlight run-time. One magnet is placed on the base of the housing, and the other is found on the robust built-in pocket/belt clip, providing unlimited user amenities.

“Once you attach the 2424 to a metal surface, it’s easy to position the enhanced flashlight or floodlight into an ideal position based on your need for light,” says Russell Hoppe, Marketing Manager for Nightstick. “When you consider the increased lumens in both the flashlight and floodlight, add the flexibility of the magnets in a waterproof, impact resistant design…you’re getting a ton of value in one versatile product. Your new go-to flashlight just got an upgrade.”

The NSP-2424GMX and 2424YMX feature an PC/ABS housing that is IP-X7 rated waterproof, as well as chemical and impact resistant. Included are 3 AA alkaline batteries and a removeable lanyard, all backed by a limited 1-year warranty. To learn more, please visit www.nightstick.com.

About NIGHTSTICK®

Designed and manufactured by Bayco Products, Inc., Nightstick is a global brand of professional lighting products, including flashlights, headlamps and Intrinsically Safe lighting solutions that continue to exceed industry standards in performance, quality, user-safety, and value. Nightstick’s vast line-up of LED lighting products deliver optimal performance with real-world applications in mind. With an unwavering commitment to product quality and exceptional customer service, Nightstick – Life Depends on LightTM.

