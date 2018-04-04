Nightstick Introduces DICATA™ XPP-5462 Series Intrinsically Safe Headlamp

The low-profile Dual-Light™ design makes it ideal for hard hats and fire helmets.

Check out the VIDEO!

When lives are on the line and the safety of everyone is at stake, a light on a helmet isn’t enough. That’s why the Nightstick DICATATM Intrinsically Safe Headlamp was not only designed for fire helmets and hard hats, but also to function without interfering with face shields. Take that and couple it with a cULus, ATEX and IECEx intrinsically safe certified safety rating along with meeting the requirements of NFPA 1907-8.6 (2013) and you have the DICATA Class I, Division 1 headlamp.

Make no mistake; the lights are optimized as well. The CREE LED spotlight and LED floodlight benefit from use of a series of Total Internal Reflection (TIR) Lenses that are specifically designed to optimize output. Two enlarged front-mounted buttons make it easy to toggle through the high/low beam options or have the spot and floodlight on simultaneously even when wearing gloves.

With a beam distance of 120 meters (394 feet), the DICATA’s spotlight emits 275 lumens, while the floodlight emits 205 lumens. When operating simultaneously in dual-light mode, 310 lumens will blaze out of this intrinsically safe headlamp. Nightstick also added an independently controlled amber rear-facing light to make it easy to identify other team members in dark, hazardous places promoting safety.

“There has to be more than enough light, but the overall design of these lights cannot be overlooked,” says Russell Hoppe, Marketing Manager for Nightstick. “Once the light is on the helmet, the only time a user should have to touch it again is to articulate the light or turn it on and off. With DICATA, say good riddance forever to the days when face shields and fire helmet badges interfere with proper fit and function.”

The XPP-5462 DICATA (red or green) uses a heavy-duty rubber strap to fit on fire helmets and hard hats. It’s made of a chemical/impact resistant glass-filled nylon polymer and includes 3 AA batteries. Users will definitely value its lighting, versatility, stability and safety. To learn more, please visit www.nightstick.com.

About NIGHTSTICK®

Designed and manufactured by Bayco Products, Inc., Nightstick is a global brand of professional lighting products, including flashlights, headlamps and Intrinsically Safe lighting solutions that continue to exceed industry standards in performance, quality, user-safety, and value. Nightstick’s vast line-up of LED lighting products deliver optimal performance with real-world applications in mind. With an unwavering commitment to product quality and exceptional customer service, Nightstick – Life Depends on LightTM.

