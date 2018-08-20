Nightstick grows X-Series flashlight lineup with 250 lumen AA family

New NSP-2420 Series packs 8-hour run time in lightweight, convenient package

Wylie, TX (PRUnderground) August 20th, 2018

Nightstick has announced their 3AA X-Series NSP-2420 flashlights, available in green, yellow, red and black. This 250 lumen LED flashlight brightly illuminates dark hallways, attic spaces or camp sites with a dependable eight hour run time. Designed, built and rated IP-X7 waterproof, this compact five-ounce handheld flashlight projects a sharp, white beam an impressive 143 meters (470 feet), illuminating objects across open spaces normally reserved for much larger and more expensive lights.

Enhancing peace of mind and comfort, the lightweight, ergonomic polymer body features a single momentary and constant-on tail switch and lanyard loop attachment point for increased safety and retention when used while climbing or in elevated locations. With the optional multi-angle clip (NIGHTSTICK model HMC-6) the light can be mounted on the brim of hardhats and safety helmets, providing convenient hands-free operation.

“The sleek design of our new single switch 2420 series flashlight appeals to the growing demand for a lightweight and reliable 3AA flashlight that easily fits within your pocket without burning a hole in it.” says Russell Hoppe, Marketing Director for Nightstick. “We delivered this and more with four uniquely colored waterproof housings, so you can’t blame each other for stealing your favorite new flashlight. ”

The NSP-2420 X-Series are ANSI rated to withstand a two-meter drop and are backed by Bayco Products limited lifetime warranty. To learn more, please visit www.nightstick.com.

About Nightstick®

Designed and manufactured by Bayco Products, Inc., Nightstick is a global brand of professional lighting products, including flashlights, headlamps and Intrinsically Safe lighting solutions that continue to exceed industry standards in performance, quality, user-safety, and value. Nightstick’s vast line-up of LED lighting products deliver optimal performance with real-world applications in mind. With an unwavering commitment to product quality and exceptional Customer Service, Nightstick is the professional’s only choice. Life Depends On LightTM.