Nexus eWater Now Live on StartEngine

Leading-edge water and energy recycling company aims to expand its products

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA (PRUnderground) January 17th, 2018

Investors can now help a leading-edge water and energy recycling company take its products to an even larger market by contributing to the Nexus eWater StartEngine campaign.

Nexus eWater is already making an impact in California, where the company is based. The company has largely focused on business solutions, but now, Nexus eWater aims to provide energy and water solutions for residential customers.

“We’re thrilled to bring water and energy recycling to the home. Engaging with the 100K+ investors to raise capital from the public is the future, and we’re excited to be a part of it,” said the Nexus eWater team.

According to Tom Wood, “For 10 years we have been working hard to bring water and energy recycling to the home. We are excited to offer an opportunity for over 100,000 investors to join this onsite revolution.”

Solutions offered by Nexus eWater include the NEXtreater NT200, the first grey water product listed under NSF/ANSI-350. The system is easy to install and has been adopted in California code; it’s also included in the codebase of states across the country.

More information about the company can be found at http://www.nexusewater.com, and further details on investing are available at StartEngine.

About Nexus eWater

Nexus eWater offers leading-edge onsite water and energy reuse systems for business and residential clients. Products include the NEXtreater system that cleans drain water for recycling, the NEXheater water heater that recycles energy in drain water to offer household water, and the Recycle Ready pre-assembled greywater collection system.