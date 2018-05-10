NextMapping™ Celebrates Explosive Launch Helping Businesses Leverage the Best of Human Potential and Technology

Groundbreaking innovator Cheryl Cran announces the launch of her new proprietary process called NextMapping™ for organizations to prepare for the future of work today.

Vancouver B.C. Canada (PRUnderground) May 10th, 2018

Experts and insiders agree when it comes to the workplace changes are coming faster than ever and companies not prepared to face and grow along with them will be at quite the disadvantage. Fortunately, Cheryl Cran is here to help. Backed by over two decades of experience of advising hundreds of clients across the world in how to be best positioned to step into the future of work, Cran’s reputation is remarkable. In exciting news the businesses adviser, coach, and author has just announced the launch of NextMapping her proprietary process for helping organizations and entrepreneurs to be ready for the future of work now.

“This is both an exciting time and a potentially challenging one for businesses of all kinds,” commented Cran. “We aren’t just talking about the need to be on top of the latest technology trends, but also being able to get the most out of the multi-generational workforce. NextMappingô is a tool we developed and use that I am sure will be invaluable for a great many organizations. The best way to create the future is to map it!”

Cran is certainly an authority on the subject. Not only an in-demand industry expert about the future of work, and being behind some of the most highly regarded blogs in the space, she is also a best-selling author, of work that includes her latest, “The Art of Change Leadership-Driving Transformation in a Fast Paced World”, and her extremely popular, “101 Ways to Make Generations X, Y and Zoomers Happy at Work”, a book that has not only been a global success and been translated into multiple languages, but has been the foundation of training programs currently operating in over 60 countries.

NextMappingô is surrounded by enthusiasm with its process not just being set up to help companies and entrepreneurs make plans and decisions in the short term, but stretching ahead years.

To not be left behind and learn more be sure to visit http://nextmapping.com.

About Cheryl Cran

