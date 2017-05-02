Newsy Journalist Noor Tagouri Headlining Austin Refugee Benefit

Amaanah Refugee Services Expecting 300 for Annual Fundraiser

AUSTIN, Texas (PRUnderground) May 2nd, 2017

Newsy journalist Noor Tagouri will headline this year’s Amaanah Refugee Services annual dinner, Rays of Change, helping to support the families and children in the Texas capital city.

The event takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at the Sheraton Austin Hotel at The Capitol , 701 E. 11th Street. For ticket information, contact austin@refugeelink.com.

In 2016, the US resettled roughly 96,000 refugees, more than all other countries in the world combined of which Austin welcomed over 800 refugees.

*EDITORIAL NOTE: Media credentials available info@refugeelink.com.

Tagouri is a journalist for the Newsy Washington, D.C. bureau and a speaker who breaks down cultural barriers — from sexism to Islamophobia. Her storytelling and public speaking have drawn profiles in Marie Claire, The Washington Post and elsewhere and Tagouri also launched #TheNoorEffect, a clothing line created to empower women and combat sex trafficking.

Last year, Tagouri made Playboy Magazine history in its “ Renegades ” issue as the first woman to don a hijab. In the article, she shared her goal: to be the first hijabi anchor on commercial U.S. TV.

“Amaanah Refugee Services’ global reach demonstrates Austin’s influence in transforming the lives of resettled refugees,” said Ghulam Kehar, CEO of Amaanah Refugee Services. “We’re honored to host Newsy journalist Noor Tagouri at our annual dinner and look forward to sharing her exciting views with our members, donors and volunteers.”

As a post-resettlement nonprofit, Amaanah Refugee Services aids in long-term integration when the federal government’s initial six-month Refugee Resettlement Program support expires. Amaanah Refugee Services provides families and children after-school education, case management, financial assistance, women’s services, language development, employment support and comprehensive sports.

RELATED NEWS: Al Jazeera Journalist Mehdi Hasan Headlining Houston Refugee Benefit

About Amaanah Refugee Services

Since 2008, Amaanah Refugee Services has been on a mission to integrate resettled refugees into their news homes and communities. Our vision is to transform the life of every refugee resettled around the world. We believe that refugees are dignified human beings with exceptional experiences, talents and potential. With the right direction and resources, they will add to the prosperity of our societies.