NewMe Fitness Premieres New Yoga Workout Poster on Amazon

(PRUnderground) February 22nd, 2017

No instructor or DVD needed thanks to this elegantly illustrated yoga wall poster. NewMe Fitness has just released its latest fitness product in the form of a fully-illustrated yoga poster. Available exclusively through Amazon.com, the poster makes it easy for home gym enthusiasts to customize their own yoga practice without leaving home. The Yoga Workout Poster offers 47 different yoga poses and each one is clearly labeled with its Sanskrit name and English translation. Users can design a workout that strengthens, stretches and tones the entire body.

Throughout time, yoga has been used for healthy mental conditioning as well as for its many health benefits. Known for strengthening and lengthening the muscles, yoga also helps to improve balance, flexibility, and range-of-motion. Yoga is especially important for home workout enthusiasts as it helps to support every other workout in one's regimen.

With a mat being the only equipment necessary for an effective yoga workout, NewMe Fitness has just simplified the practice even more for users as there is no need to fumble with electronic devices or even leave home in order to join an instructor-led yoga class. People who purchase the poster will automatically save money and time without compromising fitness. By following the detailed illustrations, users can more easily develop a daily or weekly yoga practice in the privacy of their own homes.

The poster itself is printed on quality coverweight paper using metallic indigo ink. Completely laminated, the lightweight Yoga Workout Poster is waterproof, as well as sturdy and durable. It can be simply affixed to a wall or even framed for use in a group gym setting.

As fans of other NewMe Fitness products have come to expect, the Yoga Workout Poster was made in the United States and is offered to users worldwide. NewMe Fitness has consistently relied on the professional consultation of fitness professionals for all of their products, which may help explain why their products are so highly reviewed on Amazon. The new yoga poster is no different in that it has met the approval of multiple personal trainers with a combined 15 years of professional experience.

The poster is currently being sold at a special introductory price, which may not last forever. Confident that home gym enthusiasts will appreciate the Yoga Workout Poster as much as all of their previous fitness products, NewMe Fitness offers the poster with a full money-back guarantee.

To order the Yoga Poster on Amazon visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01NB0TOK7.

About NewMe Fitness

Best known for finely-illustrated home gym posters and workout cards, NewMe Fitness is headquartered in Oakland, California. Workout enthusiasts across the globe have come to appreciate their extensive line of quality fitness products, which includes a Resistance Band Workout Poster, a Bodyweight Exercise Poster and the best-selling Dumbbell Workout Exercise Poster. With consistently high reviews on Amazon.com, NewMe Fitness is quickly becoming a leader in the home gym equipment space as workout enthusiasts rave about the quality of the products offered and the ease of use afforded by the fine illustrations. For more information about the Yoga Workout Poster or any other NewMe Fitness products, please visit the company’s website at www.NewMeFitness.net.