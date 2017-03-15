NewMe Fitness Introduces a Brand New Slider Disc Workout Poster on Amazon

A full-body workout is offered in one very detailed slider disc wall poster. NewMe Fitness recently unveiled a slider disc workout poster on their Amazon storefront. Featuring 39 exercises that can be completed with slider discs, this latest fitness poster instructs users on the correct ways to perform each movement. With such a variety of exercises to choose from, home gym enthusiasts are able to create their own slider disc workout regimen to build muscle and strengthen connective tissue in the upper and lower body, as well as the core region.

(PRUnderground) March 15th, 2017

Just in time for spring, the ever-expanding fitness brand, NewMe Fitness, has introduced a new slider disc workout poster to the general public. With 39 different slider disc exercises to choose from, the poster offers home gym devotees plenty of variety in their workout routines. Staying true to their reputation for producing finely-illustrated wall posters and workout cards, the Slider Disc Workout poster is no exception. By following the specific images, users will be able to perform a variety of exercises including, but not limited to, army crawls, knee tucks, mountain climbers and more.

Slider disc workouts are celebrated by fitness aficionados as they not only provide a thorough low-impact workout, but they also help strengthen connective tissue like few other workouts do. Torn ligaments and weak tendons are the bane of serious fitness lovers and athletes everywhere. Anyone who has experienced one of these injuries knows how they can seriously interrupt workout routines and sideline athletes for quite some time. Injuries like these can even require surgery to fully repair the damage done. As slider disc workouts strengthen ligaments and tendons, the likelihood of these mishaps are significantly decreased.

Discs are also highly appreciated by people who prefer home gym workouts because they are compact and easy to store. Taking up no more room than a pair of adult shoes, slider discs make exercises like mountain climbing worthwhile without the need of expensive gym equipment like a rock-climbing wall. Such lightweight and unobtrusive equipment also travels well in a briefcase or suitcase, when needed.

While they are a leader in wall posters and workout cards, NewMe Fitness prides itself on each of their products meeting the approval of several personal trainers who possess a total of more than 15 years experience in the fitness industry. This conscientious attention to detail is evident in the frequent 5-star reviews of popular products like their Exercise Ball Poster, their Kettlebell Workout Exercise Poster and, of course, their bestselling Dumbbell Workout Exercise Poster.

The Slider Disc Workout Poster was created in the U.S. on the same top-quality paper as all of the company’s other fitness posters. Lightweight and fully-laminated, the 20×30 wall poster is made to last. With absolute confidence in their products, NewMe Fitness offers a full money-back guarantee on the Slider Disc Workout poster currently offered at a special introductory price at their Amazon store.

To purchase the poster on Amazon visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XDVY8KK. For more information visit www.NewMeFitness.net.

About NewMe Fitness

From its Oakland, California headquarters, NewMe Fitness has grown to become a strong contender in the home gym fitness product space. An ever-expanding line of quality fitness products offered at affordable prices, the company enjoys consistently high ratings for its home gym aids such as the Bodyweight Exercise Poster, the best-selling Dumbbell Workout Exercise Poster (volumes I and II) and its Resistance Band Workout Poster. For more information about the 13.1 Half Marathon Magnet or to view their full catalog of products, please visit the company’s website at www.NewMeFitness.net.