Newly Muslim Dating App MuslimOnly is for “Marriage-Minded Daters”

Choosing your perfect partner is one of the biggest decisions many people will make in their lifetime. MuslimOnly app is here to help when it comes to marry with faith.

San Francisco, CA (PRUnderground) December 19th, 2017

MuslimOnly is an app that’s catering exclusively to Muslims only, most people would think of it as other Muslims’ app, but this app just billing itself for “Marriage-Minded Daters” and it’s launching with a new brand design today for iOS (available for Android soon).

Founder and CEO Spencer said in a statement that most Muslim users on other apps are matched with casual or hookup encounters, which may give a less chance for those – “serious relationship finders”. “There should be a pure Muslim marriage app to weed out hookup daters, we help to make it easier for those typically someone who knows he/she wants when it comes to love, and his/her end goal is marriage while adhering to their Islamic values and beliefs.”. This is why he decided to create the app MuslimOnly.

Spencer also told that though it’s got all the now-standard swiping and matching of most apps, it’s only for Muslim marriage seekers living in Islamic countries or Muslim expatriates living around the world, no profiles with other faith or scammers are allowed on their app because all their users are manually reviewed by MuslimOnly team.

You can easily upload photos and thoughts and share them with the other users on MuslimOnly by their standing out feature “Moments”, which is similar to any social media feed.

The new brand design has added the feature to protect the user’s identity like having private albums and a pattern lock you’ll have to use every time you open the app.

It’s clearly working. Spencer also told us a good success story that once there was a member wondering if we have records of messages . She met her husband on MuslimOnly and would like to have those messages as a keepsake. “What else could we do? Definitely send the records as well as our greatest blessing”.

Anyone interested in trying out this revolutionary new dating app to find Muslim marriage can download it from the App Store

