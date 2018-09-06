New York Author James P. Walsh Releases Debut Novel Exile On Second Avenue

A deeply dark, tender, and troubling novel, that deals with loss, addiction, and complex family issues; shining a light on many unseen aspects of the human condition.

Exile On Second Avenue is the debut novel by author James P. Walsh, a native New Yorker, a wonderfully melancholy and emotional look at the final days of Michael Venier, a young man planning to commit suicide at the end of the week. This wonderfully sentimental story deals with a number of issues that have been plaguing us as a society more and more over the last few years; suicide, opioid addiction, and mental health concerns.

The novel takes place over the week leading up to the wedding of Michaels’ younger sister and all of the preparations that he has been making in secret in order to kill himself at the end of the week. Will Michael go through with his decision to end his life, or through the help of his friends and family will he be able to pull himself back from the edge of the abyss. James P. Walsh is a born and raised New York writer who has begun writing in college while hiking through the mountains on his off days, his first short story was published at the age of twenty-three in Sand Literary Journal. To keep up with his daily activities and writing you can follow him on instagram.com/jimmybananasauthor where he posts a number of original poems and writing excerpts.

