New Weight Loss Retreat To Open In Bali This June (Source: Bali Weight Loss Retreat)

Brand new Bali Weight Loss Retreat opens with a bang, June 1st, boasting new programs for detoxification and losing weight…

Singapore (PRUnderground) March 5th, 2018

With the Bali Spirit Festival starting next month April 2nd, many are excited about the Bali Weight Loss Retreat (https://www.baliweightloss.com) which opens at the same location, Arma Resort, on the 1st of June.

“We have attended many retreats around the world in diverse locations from Costa Rica to Thailand yet are very excited about starting our detox programs at Bali Weight Loss because it is all based on Traditional Chinese Medicine which is something we have found works great for us” Jessica and Robert, a couple from the UK tell us.

“Officially the Bali Weight Loss Retreat centre is to open from June 1st yet we have had a lot of great results so far with our past clients who have been given a trial run of our new detoxification and weight loss programs. We’ve had some fantastic feedback and are excited to open to the public this June 2018”, a spokesperson from the Bali Weight Loss Retreat team tells us.

“I was lucky enough to have attended one of Sophie Jones’ retreats before in Costa Rica and so when I was offered the chance to be part of her trial run program this year I jumped on it”, Fred Baker from the USA reports.

Fred continues, “It’s just a really wonderful program with the Chinese medicine treatments included, along with traditional Balinese massages and amazing spa treatments. I have in fact booked again for myself and my wife in early 2019. I want her to experience it too.”

With all eyes now on the Bali Weight Loss Retreat opening we will have to see if the public finds it as “wonderful” and “exciting” as the trial testers have to date.

About The Verdure Group Private Limited