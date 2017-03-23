New Website Launches for Telelanguage, a Global Leader in Language Service Solutions

The new Telelanguage website is designed to be more than just a source of two-dimensional information.

As the competitive language service industry is rapidly evolving, Telelanguage sets itself apart by launching a new, user-friendly website.

A leader in over-the-phone interpreter services and interpretation technology nationwide, Telelanguage provides complete language service solutions across all industries via telephonic interpretation, on-site interpretation, video remote interpretation (VRI), Document Translation and Scheduling Software for managing face-to-face interpreter requests.

The new website is designed to be more than just a source of two-dimensional information. Since its inception in 1991, Telelanguage’s main priority has always been maintaining and growing its client relationships. In line with this value, the new Telelanguage website is meant to be a collaborative and engaging tool for new, and current, customers alike.

Andre Mon Belle, founder and Director of Customer Amazement, has witnessed firsthand the growth of the language service industry, and understands the need for accessible information.

“While we have many clients that have been with us for over 26 years, we realize that there are countless companies and organizations that are looking for language service solutions for the first time,” says Mr. Mon Belle.

Mr. Mon Belle also believes that Telelanguage’s value system will shine through the new website.

“As the experts, we want to provide as much information as we can for those seeking our services. Transparency and honesty are paramount to our value system, and building long-term relationships through the delivery of outstanding services is our core mission.”

The new website will tout a wealth of industry-specific downloads, interpreter and customer testimonials, answers to frequently asked questions, and interactive collateral such as blogs, videos, and more.

Telelanguage believes this new look, along with a cohesive branding effort, will make their services even more user-friendly, transparent, and approachable.

Telelanguage, Inc. – located in Portland, Oregon – has been providing language services, 24x7x365, since 1991. They boast over 4,070 interpreters around the United States, and support over 300 languages. Telelanguage provides the reach of a global company, while enjoying the flexibility and customer support of a small business.

Telelanguage has been providing our customers with the highest quality of service since 1991. We are a reliable and innovative leader in the language industry. We provide interpretation and translation services to over 1,400 organizations throughout the United States – across all industries.