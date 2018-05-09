New Vision Eye Center Proudly Welcomes Award Winning Ophthalmology Specialist – Dr. Jakob Bennike

Dr. Jakob Bennike is a highly qualified eye surgeon at New Vision Eye Center in Dubai. He specializes in Lasik eye treatment and oculoplastic surgeries.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (PRUnderground) May 9th, 2018

New Vision Eye Center in Dubai is proud to announce that Dr. Jakob Bennike has joined their award-winning team of eye specialists. Since its inception in 1998 under the expertise and experience of Dr. Safwan Al Bayati, the Center has gone from strength to strength and introduced new technologies and techniques in eye care. From the moment a patient enters the center they are offered excellent patient care combined with professionalism to ensure successful treatments, comfort, and convenience.

Dr. Jakob Bennike graduated from the University of Copenhagen and his specialty is Ophthalmology and he currently practices at New Vision Eye Center in Dubai. He has been an expert eye surgeon and leader in ophthalmology and has since performed hundreds of laser vision corrective surgeries at the Center. He has also traveled around the world lecturing on corneal eye surgery and refractive procedures. Dr. Bennike has written many articles on this subject. He is a well-respected ophthalmologist in the medical field.

Dr. Bennike has years of extensive experience in oculoplasty and has performed successful oculoplastic surgeries in recent years. His primary focus is on providing patients with the best possible treatment and care based on the latest research and achievements in ophthalmology.

The following is an insight into Dr. Bennike’s professional journey.

– Fellow European Board of Ophthalmology

– Oculoplastic Surgeon and Aesthetic Treatment Specialist

– Stanford University School of Medicine

– American Academy of Ophthalmology

Dr. Bennike explains the benefits of Lasik treatment and says “Individuals with poor vision experience faster results with Lasik often reporting clearer vision in just 24 hours. Dr. Bennike also states that side effects such as sensitivity to light and eye irritation in Lasik are temporary and can dissipate quicker than with alternative eye surgeries. Lasik is also viable for patients who experience dry eye and irregular curvatures.”

About Dr. Jakob Bennike

Dr. Jakob Bennike is a highly qualified eye surgeon at New Vision Eye Center in Dubai. He specializes in Lasik eye treatment and oculoplastic surgeries. Dr. Bennike has performed numerous successful eye surgeries in the last several years. He uses the latest technical procedures and state of the art equipment at the Center to make patients feel comfortable and at ease. He understands the importance of your eye and strives hard to enhance the quality of those who have been hindered by eye-related disease and faulty vision.

For more information on how to book an appointment with Dr. Jakob Bennike, please call on +9714 451 9595 or email at info@newvisioneyecenter.ae.

About New Vision Eye Center

New Vision Eye Center is built on the solid foundation brought to us by the expertise and experience of

Dr. Safwan Al Bayati who has been a practicing eye specialist since the year 1998 and has a world of experience in eye care.

The New Vision Eye Center Dubai comprises of an expert team of ophthalmologists and optometrists who have performed numerous successful procedures to suit all eye care needs. Our eye center in Dubai is facilitated with the best staff coupled with state-of-the-art equipment and the latest technical procedures brought to you in a plush setting at the Al Razi Building with all the necessities to keep you at home and at ease.