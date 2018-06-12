New Survey from The Alternative Board Reveals The Secret to Doubling Sales in One Year

A new survey from The Alternative Board (TAB) found that business owners who participate in executive peer advisory enjoy higher sales, growth and work-life balance than their competitors.

Business owner advisory boards are the secret to doubling your sales, according to recent research from The Alternative Board. By surveying hundreds of business owners, the study found that the average executive advisory board member saw 2.5 times greater growth compared to the average. In fact, executive advisory board members reported a 24.5% increase in their sales revenue over the past year (in comparison to their competitors, who only saw a 9.3% increase).

“Business owner advisory boards bring entrepreneurs from non-competing industries together to discuss the obstacles facing their businesses, so they can work through challenges,” says TAB President Jason Zickerman. “At TAB, we believe 75% of businesses face the same challenges, regardless of size or industry. Executive advisory boards are a coaching method based on the principle of learning from each others’ experiences.”

An impressive 90% of the members surveyed believe they’ve improved their ability to address management and organizational issues since joining a local board.

“Getting advice from other business owners who’ve been there and done that allows CEOs to address internal issues faster and streamline operations – freeing up their time for long-term planning and a life outside the office,” adds Zickerman.

In fact, 60% of members report greater work-life balance — all thanks to business owner advisory boards. Unsurprisingly, 9 out of 10 members would suggest business owner advisory boards to other entrepreneurs.

“Business owners are attracted to executive advisory boards for the growth possibilities, but they stick around for the relationships they build with their coaches and fellow members, as well as the valuable feedback and level of accountability they receive,” says Zickerman.

The Alternative Board was ranked as the 2018 #1 Business Coaching & Consulting Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine. The international provider of peer-based business advisory boards represents over 3,000 members worldwide.

