New Study Shows WindUp Estate Accounting & Tax Reduces State Accounting Work by up to 70%

A recently released report says Emergent’s WindUp Estate Accounting & Tax software cuts the time-consuming job of being an executor of someone’s will with a Statement of Account judges applaud.

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada (PRUnderground) May 21st, 2018

Emergent announces the results of a recent study conducted on their WindUp Estate Accounting & Tax software program. The study reported a 70% reduction in the time it takes to do accounting work by executors or trustees. Helping to keep track of their assets, liabilities and investments and their distribution, Emergent’s WindUp Estate accounting & Tax software is highly adept at balancing estate accounts. Designed to take the distress out of disposing of all liabilities and bestowing assets in accordance with the wishes of the deceased, WindUp uses a court passing format. Now executors can have confidence when placing their work in front of a judge for confirmation of accuracy. And it does it in one-fourth of the time.

“WindUp dramatically, and I mean really dramatically, simplifies the work involved in doing estate accounts for estates, trusts, Powers of Attorney, Guardianships, and Committeeships. Frustration often mounts, and mounts very quickly, because executors and trustees are forced to sort transactions chronologically and enter debits and credits for all transactions in programs like Microsoft Excel. With WindUp Estate Accounting & Tax, users do not have these complications. Only one side of the transaction is entered and the program completes the other side seamlessly and automatically resulting in a completely balanced file after each entry. What’s more, the program also includes a diagnostic feature which analyzes the file to identify areas which could cause an estate to go out of balance. Combined, these two simple features reduce the laborious task of preparing estate accounts by up to 70% when compared to using Microsoft Excel or other programs. WindUp also produces the Statement of Account in court passing format when said accounts need to be certified by a judge,” Darren Cooper, President, and CEO of Emergent said.

About WindUp Estate Accounting & Tax:

WindUp Estate Accounting & Tax is Canada’s most popular estate accounting program with 87% of Canada’s top estate professionals using the software to automate their estates work. The software automates the calculations for gains and losses, ACB and executor’s compensation. Accounts generated by WindUp have been successfully passed in courts in every province in Canada and on average take 70% less time to create than those created using Microsoft Excel.

About Emergent

Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada and provides the marketplace with document creation and file management software. The software is available on a fee-per-file basis. Some of their products include Canada’s first two-way integration for Initial Notice/Notice of Change filings for corporations in Ontario, and software for the integration of corporate records, wills, and probate.