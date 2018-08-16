New study finds massive shift towards health and Mums take a stand for ‘Happy Chicken Eggs’.

The Modern Food Trends Report, shows that Australian families are spending a combined $13.6 billion extra each year on ‘healthy eating’.

One front that Aussies Mums across the nation are taking a stand on, is free range eggs. The #happymums movement is gaining traction as Australian mums, bloggers and influencers are joining the cause and bypassing caged eggs.

One of those people is the new Bondi Vet, Dr Alex Hynes.

New study finds massive shift towards health, wellbeing and welfare in Aussie Mums.

Health, wellbeing and animal welfare has never been more important for Aussie mums, as buying habits and lifestyle choices revolutionise.

One of those people is the new Bondi Vet, Dr Alex Hynes, BVSc (Hons) MVS MANZCVS (Emergency and Critical Care) and the director of Animal Emergency Service.

She is a big believer in animal welfare and puts a high value on the wellbeing of herself and her family.

“Health and wellbeing play a huge role in my life. I truly believe that investing in your own health is the best decision you’ll ever make. The key is always in the balance,” she said.

Alex also values the importance of keeping her little one, Tori, healthy and happy, and is one of many mums that try to make the best food decisions for her and her family.

Mother and Nurse Julie Hoff thinks Mums around Australia are standing up for free range eggs as it is a simple, healthy swap we can do for our families.

“I want to buy food in its most natural form (wholefoods) that have not been altered or processed. So, if chickens roam free in their natural environment, the eggs are naturally more nutritious.”

One company taking free range to the next level is Happy Chicken Eggs, an Australian family-owned farming company based in Victoria which provides its chickens with lush, green landscapes and wide-open spaces. Happy Chicken Eggs are 100% cage free, hormone free and the only national supermarket eggs in Australia that are endorsed by RSPCA’s accreditation process.

CEO of Happy Chicken Eggs, Morry Wroby, said they are passionate about giving their chickens the best quality of life possible and, in turn, providing the best eggs they can.

“Hens that are well looked after are less stressed. Happy chickens always produce better eggs…we see that we measure that.”

Mr. Wroby thinks the movement #happymums is simply because Mums want the best for their family.

“They want to know where the food is coming from, that it’s grown locally and is fresh. We show that we’re farming to a high standard. They know we have RSPCA auditing to maintain this quality. Mums can buy eggs and be confident in knowing the hens are well looked after and have no antibiotics. It costs a bit more but those who are able to will get the benefits.”

With the #happymums creating waves across the country, the discussion and demand for health, wellbeing and animal welfare continues to rise.

About Happy Chicken Eggs

We’re an Australian family-owned farming company based in Victoria.

Our first farms opened in the Goulburn Valley in 2008.

We truly care for all our hens, so we provide them with lush, green landscapes and wide, open spaces where they can happily peck and forage all day long.

