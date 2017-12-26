New Social Media Platform, SimplyWishes.com Aims to Connect People Through Wish Fulfillment

San Jose, CA (PRUnderground) December 26th, 2017

A new company says, “Make a wish and post it. Grant a wish and make someone happy. Contribute to our forum and be heard.”

A new social media app has been launched to help make people’s dreams a reality, just in time for the holiday season. Use it to make a wish, grant a wish, or join our forum.

Their philosophy is that there is no dream too big or too small.

Their services are for people who believe in the art of giving. These services include making wishes, granting wishes, and sharing stories that interest the user.

Wishes can be fulfilled through direct gift-giving, trading or funding. Once a wish is posted on SimplyWishes.com, it can be shared using other social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus and more.

The SimplyWishes app offers ways for users to interact through direct messaging, following each other, leaving ‘loves’ and comments, and posting on the Forum and Happy Stories pages.

“This is a really exciting project with tremendous potential for altruistic actions”, says Iris Bloomer, Executive Vice President of SimplyWishes.

About SimplyWishes.com

The creators of SimplyWishes come from diverse backgrounds in the worlds of high-tech, business, activism, and academia. They have described themselves as entrepreneurs, inventors, physicists, engineers, software gurus, environmentalists, journalists, soccer-players, roller derby dolls, cat lovers, dog admirers, beekeepers, natives, immigrants, travelers, homesteaders, villagers, urbanites, do-gooders, and well-wishers.