New River Pizza – Fort Lauderdale’s Best Pizza Shop – Will Now Cater Your Event

A hidden catering gem The New River Pizza and Fresh Kitchen is also an affordable gourmet caterer with offerings for all.

Fort Lauderdale, FL (PRUnderground) August 15th, 2018

Fort Lauderdale’s Best Pizza Kitchen Will Now Cater Your Event

Since opening in 2000, New River Pizza & Fresh Kitchen has been surprising the Fort Lauderdale pizza-seekers who walk through the doors.

On the outside, it looks like a regular pizza joint. On the inside, award-winning chefs make everything from pizza to salads to fresh line-caught fish, to innovative entrees and fresh-cut mozzarella sticks. The menu is full of gluten-free and vegan options, including the popular eggplant meatballs. Nearly everything is prepared in-house, and health and environment are central tenants to how the business is run.

New River Pizza is a restaurant where health conscious pizza lovers can find the guilt-free pizza of their dreams along with all Pizza lovers agreeing there is no better pizza for miles!

“There is no food as good as pizza anywhere. And this is the very best pizza in town. I have never been disappointed,” touts Google reviewer and self-proclaimed pizza nut Richard P. Martin.

Yelp reviewer John J. agrees, “This has been my go to pizza place for the past 5 years. I love the food they have to offer and will never order any other pizza if I am in the area.”

The local gem offers far more than just fantastic pizza for pizza lovers of all dietary needs and preferences. Now, New River Pizza will bring their menu right to your event with their new first-class catering operation. The same fresh ingredients, innovative menu option, and top-of-the-line chefs offer a wide variety of menu options – including pizza, of course – for guests of all dietary needs.

“Of course we had pizza. We had three different salads – Greek, Maci’s and Ceasar and they were great. We had wraps (veggie hummus, grilled chicken and tuna). All great. The Thanksgiving Panini was my personal favorite and Grandma loved the chicken and rice panini,” reports Yelp reviewer who hired New River Pizza to cater her grandmother’s birthday party of 80 guests.

Choosing a caterer that supports the local community and provides healthy and delicious menu options for all of your guests is essential to a successful event. To have New River Pizza cater your party, gala, fundraiser, or other event, contact Sales@NewRiverHospitality.com or (954) 618-7000 to set up your private tasting and consultation.

About Sheila Danzig Marketing

Sheila Danzig Marketing and Reputation Management