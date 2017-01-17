New reCAP® Fermenter To Revolutionize Mason Jar Fermentation

reCAP® Mason Jars, creator of the original reCAP POUR and FLIP Mason jar lids, announces a revolutionary fermentation solution: Introducing the reCAP Fermenter, the world’s easiest waterless air lock that works with Mason jars.

With the popularity of fermenting foods at home in Mason jars on the rise, CEO Karen Rzepecki spotted an opportunity to create a product to simplify the process: “A lot of people were using our reCAPs with a 3-piece air lock for fermenting. Once we started fermenting, I thought there had to be a better solution. There wasn’t, so I created one.”

The reCAP Fermenter converts the already popular POUR Mason jar lids into a complete fermentation system. Unlike existing fermentation devices, the new reCAP fermenter is both low profile and waterless, providing an easy and convenient solution for those new to fermentation. With less pieces and steps, the solution is simple to use and achieves better results than traditional methods and other Mason jar fermenting tools. After fermentation is complete, the culinary creations can be sealed up and stored for later with the integrated Mason jar lid.

Fermentation enthusiasts and newbies alike can easily get started with reCAP’s solution. Along with the device itself, reCAP provides a series of webinars and an eBook which teach DIY fermentation. “My sauerkraut will be ready in a few days, and my kimchi has a few more weeks,” writes Kickstarter Backer, Fran Haapanen. “The airlocks are working perfectly. I love them!”

For those curious about Kombucha or craving kimchi, the fermenter and corresponding eBOOK can be downloaded at MasonJars.com.

