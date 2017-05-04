New process controllers of TRM200 series

AkYtec GmbH has brought a wide range of new and enhanced products to the market.

Berlin, Germany (PRUnderground) May 4th, 2017

Besides the proven TRM500 temperature controller and TRM138 multi-channel controller, the company now also offers completely new controllers of TRM200 series.

The company akYtec offers a wide range of reliable process controllers for measurement and control of temperature, pressure, humidity, level and other physical parameters in various process control systems and equipment, such as extruders, PET bottle making machines, ovens, injection molding machines, dryers, shrink wrapping machines, etc. Controllers of the new series feature configurable inputs for TC, RTD, analog standard signals (4-20 mA / 0-1 V) and optional outputs of various types (relay, 4-20 mA, 0-10 V, NPN, SSR, etc.) on request. Each controller can be delivered in the enclosure for wall (IP44) or panel (IP54) mounting, depends on the version. Due to the RS485 interface these process controllers can be integrated into any Modbus network.

On-off controller In addition to the on-off controller TRM138 for various industrial applications, akYtec has released a two-channel controller TRM202 that supports proportional regulation besides the independent on/off control of two process variables or three-step control of one process variable. As compared with the eight-channel TRM138, the TRM202 can receive signals merely at two inputs and can be also equipped with a TRIAC output. But, despite the less quantity of channels the TRM202 wins by its smaller enclosure dimensions. Apart from scaling and filtering the input signal, the device offers a number of other functions such as signal correction, calculation of the difference between two signals, square root function, etc. PID controllers Besides the TRM500 temperature PID controller, two more PID controllers for various processes became available in the akYtec portfolio. Other than the temperature control, they both can also be used to control pressure, level, humidity, flow, etc. The TRM210 controller features one analog input and one digital. A switch can be connected to the digital input for implementing remote start/stop of the process. The weather-compensated TRM212 is distinguished by its ability to control analog- or 3-step control valves. Due to its functions these PID controllers can be applied for creating automatic control and regulation systems of various technological processes in different areas of industry, agriculture and utilities. About akYtec

akYtec is a progressive company from Hanover, that was founded in 2010 by experienced and highly qualified specialists from the fields of electronics development and automation technology. The product portfolio of akYtec contains devices for application in simple local or in complex networked control solutions, such as ready-to-install control panels, compact displays units for various signals, programmable relays, and also components from the field of control technology for example process controllers, transmitters of various process variables, data loggers, etc. For contact, use the following information. Email: info@akytec.de Phone: +49 (0) 511 / 16 59 672-0

