New Precedent Content for Emergent Estate Planning & Vault Manager Tailored to Suit Albertan Clientele

Working in tandem with MacMillan Estate Planning, Karon Bales' revised precedents are now available in Emergent’s Estate Planning & Vault Manager for Alberta-based law firms.

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada (PRUnderground) July 25th, 2018

Emergent announces the launch of expertly revised precedents for clients in Alberta from STEP member, Karon Bales. The document creation and file management software company has joined forces with one of Calgary’s most affluent estate planning services to bring this new feature to Albertans. To do so, MacMillan Estate Planning has reviewed each one of Bales’ precedents recently launched for Ontario-based clients. Their strategic modifications have made the skillfully drawn precedents applicable to the laws of Alberta. At the ready for high-caliber precedent content accessible for free through an annual subscription, Emergent Estate Planning & Vault Manager brings a new resource to the fore.

“To have two experts in the industry combine their efforts to increase the value of our Estate Planning & Vault Manager for Alberta law firms is exceptional. MacMillan Estate Planning is outstanding in their field. And Karon has taken her place as one of the widely-recognized experts for wills and estates both in Canada and internationally. She is also a Fellow of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL) and an Academician of the International Academy of Estate and Trust Law. It’s only fitting to have such exceptional content available through our industry-leading software,” said Darren Cooper, President, and CEO of Emergent.

With a practice focused on family law and estates issues, Bales’ experience also encompasses trial and appellate advocacy. She has conducted private mediations for over a decade in the areas of family law and estate litigation. Her knowledge also extends to succession planning for owners of family businesses, partnerships, corporations, and commercial issues, domestic and offshore trusts.

MacMillan Estate Planning is a Calgary-based firm that specializes in working with affluent families in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom with a custom range of services to maximize wealth retention and reduce taxes.

For more information visit the www.emergent.ca. For more information on MacMillan Estate Planning or to contact them, visit http://www.macmillanestate.com.

About Karon C. Bales:

Karon C. Bales is certified by the Law Society of Ontario as a Specialist in Estates and Trusts Law and in Family Law. She is a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (Worldwide), is a Fellow of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL) and an Academician of the International Academy of Estate and Trust Law. She is a Governor of the IAFL and a member of the Executive and President-Elect, Canadian Chapter, IAFL. Karon is an Adjunct Professor at the University of Toronto Law School. She has been listed in Best Lawyers – Canada since 2006.

About Estate Planning & Vault Manager:

Estate Planning & Vault Manager is the most comprehensive and robust wills automation software solution in Canada. The software is specially designed to automate Canadian wills, powers of attorney, reporting letters, codicils, letters to insurers and much, much more. The software has been available since 1999 and is used by Canada’s most respected legal professionals.

About Emergent

Emergent is based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada and provides the marketplace with document creation and file management software. The software is available on a fee-per-file basis. Some of their products include Canada’s first two-way integration for Initial Notice/Notice of Change filings for corporations in Ontario, and software for the integration of corporate records, wills, and probate.