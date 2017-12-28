New Post Infographics Gallery Provides Quality-Control and Affordability

Post Infographics launches as a new solution for businesses and SEO companies to submit infographics as an alternative to low-quality infographics repositories.

With hundreds of infographics galleries and repository sites available on the Internet, it can be difficult for companies to choose providers that can offer optimal exposure for their infographics for reasonable submission rates. PostInfograpics.com was launched by an SEO company as an alternative to commonly poor quality, un-monitored infographic repositories.

Infographics are visual images, such as diagrams or charts, that are used to represent information or data. This popular form of content marketing can help a company present information in a visually pleasing way. Infographics can simplify a complicated subject or enliven boring content. When used together with other web elements, infographics facilitate higher search engine stratification.

PostInfographics.com was launched by Damon Burton, President of SEO National. With over a decade of experience helping clients achieve top search engine rankings, Burton has consistently seen infographics boost site traffic.

“Infographics are a unique asset in SEO,” said Burton. “With so much of what we produce and distribute for our clients being text-based, infographics offer an alternative with eye-catching pieces that say more with less.”

Burton’s decision to start PostInfographics.com grew out of his disillusionment with the tactics of some infographics repository sites.

“We found that many of these sites were not applying the same quality control that they used to,” said Burton. “When our clients’ infographics show up next to lower-quality assets, it sends a poor message. Post Infographics allows us to maintain a high standard of what infographics get distributed.”

The service is available not just to SEO National’s clients but to other businesses and SEO companies.

Post Infographics offers affordable submission and distribution services for a variety of categories, including:

Animals

Automotive

Blog

Editorial

Education

Family

Fashion

Food and beverage

Gaming

Health

Home

Kids

Retail

Sports

Technology

Transportation

Travel

To learn more about Post Infographics and the services it offers, or to submit an infographic, visit www.PostInfographics.com.

