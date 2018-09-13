New MFT National Exam Textbook from Gerry Grossman Seminars Available Online

A new textbook for Marriage and Family Therapy (MFT) students has been developed by Gerry Grossman Seminars and is available for purchase online for individuals studying to take the National MFT Exam.

A new textbook for Marriage and Family Therapy (MFT) students has been developed by Gerry Grossman Seminars and is available for purchase online for individuals studying to take the National MFT Exam. This new textbook in two volumes provides a valuable resource for prospective test-takers looking for a comprehensive study guide to help them pass their exam.

The textbook, which was developed by company founder, Gerry Grossman LMFT, covers the Tasks and Knowledge statements contained in the National MFT Examination Candidate Handbook. It breaks down necessary topics including, but not limited to: human diversity, grief, couples therapy, and substance abuse.

Over the past 33 years, Gerry Grossman Seminars has helped thousands of students preparing for their upcoming behavioral health examinations. The GGS brand, which became a Triad Behavioral Health company earlier this year, continues to develop new tools to help MFT students prepare for their examinations. In addition to producing study materials for the National MFT Exam, Gerry Grossman Seminars also provides study tools for those preparing to take the MFT Law and Ethics exam required for those who plan to practice in the state of California.

Those interested in learning more about the new textbook, or looking for more information about Gerry Grossman Seminars can do so by visiting the Gerry Grossman Seminars website at www.gerrygrossman.com.

About Gerry Grossman Seminars, a Triad Behavioral Health company

Gerry Grossman Seminars’ mission is to offer high-quality clinical training to mental healthcare associates and licensed professionals regarding timely and relevant topics and to further enhance the skills and knowledge of licensed mental health professionals through a wide array of subjects and platforms.

About Triad Behavioral Health