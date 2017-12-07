New Market Research Ranks Top Franchises – The Alternative Board Recognized for Overall Satisfaction

Based on franchise owners’ satisfaction levels, The Alternative Board was named a Top Franchise for 2018 by Franchise Business Review.

Denver, CO (PRUnderground) December 7th, 2017

The Alternative Board (TAB) was recognized as a Top Franchise for 2018 by Franchise Business Review — the leading market research firm for measuring franchisee satisfaction. The rankings were based on ratings and reviews of actual franchise owners and measured their overall satisfaction.

“We’re honored to make Franchise Business Review’s prestigious list,” says The Alternative Board President Jason Zickerman. “We admire their work with improving the franchisee experience and are glad to see synergies between our missions.”

The Alternative Board is an international provider of peer-to-peer business consulting. The franchise system is comprised of individual advisory boards across the US, Canada, Europe, and even New Zealand — with new global offices slated to open in the coming years. TAB brings business owners of non-competing industries together to help each other increase profitability, overcome business challenges and improve their lives by establishing systems for greater work-life balance.

“The Alternative Board thrives on business owners giving advice to other business owners,” adds Zickerman. “That’s why we’re so proud to be recognized by Franchise Business Review’s list – a list based solely on the input of franchise owners just like our own.”

In addition to being recognized as a top system overall, The Alternative Board was noted as a top system for Veterans & Franchising.

“We have several veterans running TAB Boards,” says Zickerman. ““Many TAB Business Owners join because they have an inherent need to be of service and help others. The TAB franchise offers an opportunity for Veterans who proudly served their country, to now serve their local communities.”

The Alternative Board is an international provider of executive peer advisory boards, with over 3,000 members worldwide. For more information about the franchise model or to schedule an interview with Jason Zickerman, contact Lynn Maleh at lynn(at)contentfac(dot)com.

About The Alternative Board

The Alternative Board helps forward-thinking business owners grow their businesses, increase profitability and improve their lives by leveraging local business advisory boards, private business coaching and proprietary strategic services.