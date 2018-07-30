New Market Report Released For Polk County by Colwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty

Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty Reports Quarterly On Industrial, Office, Retail and Multi-Family Property Values

Lakeland, FL (PRUnderground) July 30th, 2018

Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty (CBCSRD) released a market report on qualified sales data for the first quarter of 2018. The report provides a comprehensive look at commercial real estate values in Polk County and covers the industrial, office, retail and multi-family property sectors.

The publication includes a list of the Top 10 sales from the quarter overall and by sector. A review of the market shows that there is optimism about the national, state and local economy. Polk County is positioned well for growth in manufacturing and distribution, and Lakeland’s expected job growth will boost the multi-family sector’s rents and occupancy rates. Retail property sales in the county remain strong, while the office market is still in a slow recovery.

“Based on population and job growth trends,” said Gary Ralston, managing partner of CBCSRD. “We expect residential retail, commercial and warehouse real estate demand and prices to grow faster than office and general industrial.”

To download a copy of the CBCSRD Market Report, visit srdcommercial.com/marketreport.

About Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler

Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Ralston Dantzler Realty (CBCSRD) is located in Lakeland, Florida and is Florida’s I-4 corridor’s premier commercial real estate firm. We offer unique positioning of properties utilizing our intimate knowledge of local markets, a recognized national brand, and a global reach through our Coldwell Banker Commercial offices worldwide. CBC worldwide achieved $5 billion in investment sales and leasing transactions in 2016.

CBCSRD was founded by three highly-recognized CCIM-designated Florida brokers. The company brings together experts on all aspects of real estate. We provide services to land and commercial clients through both CBCSRD and our land brokerage, Coldwell Banker Commercial Saunders Real Estate. For more information, please visit SRDcommercial.com