New Horizons Utah Offers CyberSec First Responder Cybersecurity Training Course and Certification

(PRUnderground) February 10th, 2017

New Horizons of Utah, a leading provider of instructor-led technical training, announces the addition of CyberSec First Responder to their public training schedule. This cybersecurity training course and corresponding certification, Certified CyberSec First Responder, were developed by Logical Operations with the goal of helping organizations combat cybersecurity threats.

The number of exceptional IT security breaches continues to grow exponentially, which is part of an overall trend toward increasingly destructive hacking incidents. These hacking incidents further highlight the enormous demand for qualified security professionals who can protect their organizations’ networks and prevent significant losses. Delivered in an instructor-led setting over a five-day period, CyberSec First Responder is designed for information assurance professionals who perform job functions related to the development, operation, management, and enforcement of security capabilities for systems and networks. The CyberSec First Responder course will prepare security professionals to become the first line of response against cyber-attacks by teaching students to analyze threats, design secure computing and network environments, proactively defend networks, and respond to and investigate cybersecurity incidents. Upon completion of the course, students are able to sit for the high-stakes Certified CyberSec First Responder exam virtually or in-person through PearsonVUE.

“We’re extremely proud to announce the addition of CyberSec First Responder: Threat and Response to our IT Security training portfolio, and welcome a partnership with New Horizons of Utah to bring this to the market,” said Bill Rosenthal, CEO, Logical Operations. “Here at Logical Operations, we know that people are the key to protecting an organization’s network; even with the best hardware and software solutions, an organization won’t be fully protected without properly trained professionals. Our expertise in the IT security training field has allowed us to create a training course and certification program that uniquely meets the training needs of today’s security professionals and organizations everywhere.”

Class dates and more information can be found on New Horizons of Utah’s website www.utahnewhorizons.com.

About New Horizons Computer Learning Center of Utah

Since 2000, New Horizons of Utah has provided application and technical IT training for businesses of all sizes, as well as local, state and federal government organizations. We have been an approved and trusted training vendor with the State of Utah for the past 17 years (State Contract MA1453).

New Horizons of Utah is part of the world’s largest IT training company. New Horizons Worldwide has provided more than 30 million students with industry-leading technical training that delivers the most relevant and intuitive computer courses and certifications.

About Logical Operations

Logical Operations helps organizations and individuals maximize training with an adaptable expert-facilitated learning experience. Its more than 5,100 titles are available globally through flexible delivery platforms that are designed for any learning environment. Logical Operations also offers a growing portfolio of high-stakes certifications such as Logical Operations Certified CyberSec First Responder and assessments including Logical Operations Certified CyberSAFE. Logical Operations’ CEO, Bill Rosenthal, is a board member of the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and works alongside representatives from organizations such as AT&T, Bank of America, Facebook, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Verizon, Visa, and more, to make sure that everyone has the education and resources needed to stay safe and secure online. For more information, connect with Logical Operations at http://logicaloperations.com and on Twitter @logicalops.