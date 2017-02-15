New Horizons Utah Offers CyberSAFE, an End-User Training Program Aimed at Thwarting Cyber-Attacks

New Horizons of Utah, a leading provider of instructor-led technical training, announces the addition of CyberSAFE to their public training schedule.

New Horizons of Utah, a leading provider of instructor-led technical training, announces the addition of CyberSAFE to their public training schedule. This end-user cybersecurity training course and corresponding assessment were developed by Logical Operations with the goal of helping organizations combat cybersecurity threats through educating end-users.

End-users play a critical role in protecting an organization’s data, but often times, they are the weakest link in the security chain. In fact, according to Reuters.com, end-user awareness and training reduces security-related risks for organizations by 45% to 70%. Logical Operations’ new CyberSAFE instructor-led training curriculum, available now through New Horizons of Utah, enables employees of any organization to identify many of the common risks involved in using conventional end-user technology, as well as ways to use it safely to protect themselves and their organizations from those security risks. The CyberSAFE training program, delivered in a half-day or less, is designed for non-technical end-users of computers, mobile devices, networks, and the Internet. This course will also prepare students to earn their Certified CyberSAFE credential.

“We’re thrilled to announce the addition of CyberSAFE to our growing cybersecurity training portfolio, and welcome a partnership with New Horizons of Utah to deliver this needed training,” said Bill Rosenthal, CEO, Logical Operations. “We developed the CyberSAFE training program because we recognize that end-users are a crucial part of protecting an organization’s assets, especially since emerging trends such as BYOD are exposing organizations to more and more security threats. With the CyberSAFE training program, employees and organizations everywhere will learn how to use technology more securely to minimize security risks to themselves and their organizations.”

Class dates and more information can be found on New Horizons of Utah’s website www.utahnewhorizons.com.

About New Horizons Computer Learning Center of Utah

Since 2000, New Horizons of Utah has provided application and technical IT training for businesses of all sizes, as well as local, state and federal government organizations. We have been an approved and trusted training vendor with the State of Utah for the past 17 years (State Contract MA1453).

New Horizons of Utah is part of the world’s largest IT training company. New Horizons Worldwide has provided more than 30 million students with industry-leading technical training that delivers the most relevant and intuitive computer courses and certifications.

About Logical Operations

Logical Operations helps organizations and individuals maximize training with an adaptable expert-facilitated learning experience. Its more than 5,100 titles are available globally through flexible delivery platforms that are designed for any learning environment. Logical Operations also offers a growing portfolio of high-stakes certifications such as Logical Operations Certified CyberSec First Responder and assessments including Logical Operations Certified CyberSAFE. Logical Operations’ CEO, Bill Rosenthal, is a board member of the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and works alongside representatives from organizations such as AT&T, Bank of America, Facebook, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Verizon, Visa, and more, to make sure that everyone has the education and resources needed to stay safe and secure online. For more information, connect with Logical Operations at http://logicaloperations.com and on Twitter @logicalops.