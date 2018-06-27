New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Adopts Logical Operations’ Modern Classroom Certified Trainer (MCCT®) Program as New Instructor Training Standard

New Horizons Computer Learning Centers has adopted Logical Operations' MCCT® program as the training and certification standard for its network of instructors.

Rochester, NY (PRUnderground) June 27th, 2018

Logical Operations, the world’s leading publisher of instructor-led technology training curriculum, announces that New Horizons Computer Learning Centers has adopted the Modern Classroom Certified Trainer (MCCT®) program as the training and certification standard for its worldwide network of instructors. Twenty-five instructors participated in the first group of MCCT® classes for New Horizons that were held virtually in multiple sessions last month.

The MCCT® training and certification program, available from Logical Operations, prepares instructors at all levels of experience for all aspects of delivering a course using the latest training technologies and approaches. By participating in the MCCT® program, instructors will learn class preparation techniques, how to effectively manage classrooms and learners, how to teach successfully in all modern classroom modes (including asynchronous delivery and virtual learning), and how to respond to the special technical challenges of the modern classroom. Instructors can attend the MCCT® course in person or virtually while being coached by one of Logical Operations’ senior instructors. Upon completion of class, instructors can earn their Modern Classroom Certified Trainer credential.

“We are thrilled that New Horizons Computer Learning Centers has adopted the MCCT® program as the training and certification standard for its instructors,” said Bill Rosenthal, CEO, Logical Operations. “Now more than ever, it’s important for instructors to be prepared to teach in a variety of learning environments where learning can take place synchronously or asynchronously, with students either co-located or in remote locations, and course content is delivered continuously or in an extended or modular delivery. MCCT® uniquely provides instructors with the skills they need to truly master the modern classroom.”

“The adoption of the Logical Operations MCCT® program shows our commitment to providing our worldwide network of instructors the latest tools and techniques for delivering training in live and virtual settings,” said Bryan Ochs, Group Vice President, Corporate Services.

To learn more about the MCCT® program, visit http://mcctcertified.com/ or contact Logical Operations at insidesales@logicaloperations.com or 1.800.889.8350.

About New Horizons Computer Learning Centers

New Horizons helps businesses advance by upgrading people. New Horizons IT training solutions have kept businesses—from startups to global enterprises—ahead of the technology curve for 35 years. With 250 learning centers in 35 countries around the world, New Horizons provides measurable return on any company’s training investment while our learning methods meet the styles, demands and schedules of management and employees. New Horizons combines the resources of the world’s largest IT training company with the responsiveness of a local partner. New Horizons is certified as a Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning competency, Cisco Partner for Learning Solutions, CompTIA Authorized Partner, IBM Authorized Training Provider and VMware Authorized Training Center. For more information, visit our global website at www.newhorizons.com.

About Logical Operations

Logical Operations helps organizations and individuals maximize training with an adaptable expert-facilitated learning experience. Its more than 5,600 titles are available globally through flexible delivery platforms that are designed for any learning environment. Logical Operations also offers a growing portfolio of high-stakes certifications such as Logical Operations Certified CyberSec First Responder and assessments including Logical Operations Certified CyberSAFE. Logical Operations partners with the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) to work alongside representatives from organizations such as AT&T, Bank of America, Facebook, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Verizon, Visa, and more, to make sure that everyone has the education and resources needed to stay safe and secure online. For more information, connect with Logical Operations at http://logicaloperations.com and on Twitter @logicalops.