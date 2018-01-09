New Horizons at Logical Operations to Offer IAPP Data Privacy Trainings in the Western NY Regions

New Horizons at Logical Operations is now offering data privacy management training in its Rochester and Buffalo locations through a new partnership with the IAPP.

New Horizons at Logical Operations is the first provider of International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) training in the Rochester and Buffalo areas. It will offer the IAPP’s Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP) certification program, which covers privacy laws and regulations in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Canada.

IAPP training teaches proper methods for collecting, using, and managing personal information. This training emphasizes the creation of governance structures and procedures that minimize the risks of data breaches and identity theft—regulatory penalties, loss of customer trust, and legal action—through procedures that comply with local and international data privacy regulations.

Privacy training prepares professionals to test for globally recognized IAPP certifications, which attest to the holder’s knowledge of data privacy regulations, policies, and procedures.

“As the local IAPP KnowledgeNet chair,” said Brandan Keaveny, “It is exciting to hear that courses will be available locally for professionals to have access to learn about information privacy and join a community of practitioners striving to ensure privacy protocols are in place wherever information is being used.”

“Data privacy is something that affects all of us whenever we entrust our personal information to a business or organization,” said Megan Branch, General Manager of New Horizons at Logical Operations. “I am so excited to add the IAPP portfolio of training to our data and security offerings locally.”

About New Horizons at Logical Operations

New Horizons at Logical Operations, a division of Logical Operations, is Western N.Y.’s largest training center, serving the area’s leading companies in Rochester and Buffalo. For more information, visit http://NHatLO.com. Logical Operations helps organizations and individuals maximize training with an adaptable expert-facilitated learning experience. Its more than 5,600 titles are available globally through flexible delivery platforms that are designed for any learning environment. Logical Operations also offers a growing portfolio of high-stakes certifications such as Logical Operations Certified CyberSec First Responder and assessments including Logical Operations Certified CyberSAFE. Logical Operations’ VP of Channels, Joe Mignano, is a board member of the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and works alongside representatives from organizations such as AT&T, Bank of America, Facebook, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Verizon, Visa, and more, to make sure that everyone has the education and resources needed to stay safe and secure

About the IAPP

The International Association of Privacy Professionals is the largest and most comprehensive global information privacy community and resource. Founded in 2000, the IAPP is a not-for-profit organization that helps define, support and improve the privacy profession globally. More information about the IAPP is available at iapp.org.

About Logical Operations

