New Homes of Utah Launches Online Platform Offering the Best in Utah Real Estate Opportunities

Salt Lake City, UT (PRUnderground) August 14th, 2018

Buying a new home is a huge decision and it’s only natural the person or family looking for the right choice would want easy access to the best information available. Unfortunately, the state of Utah has suffered greatly in this area, with no easy to use online or offline options open for those who value their time and the ability to make more informed choices. The good news is New Homes of Utah has answered the call for help, with the recent launch of their exciting new online real estate platform designed to meet the new house hunter’s needs. The New Homes of Utah platform provides a valuable free resource for finding a new home in Utah, with all of the state’s communities represented. The enthusiasm and excitement surrounding the new Utah real estate platform is high and rising.

“New Homes of Utah was developed after my wife and I were frustrated in how difficult the process was in trying to find a new home, to search the different communities or locate quality new home builders in Utah,” commented Ryan Kunz, CEO of New Homes of Utah. “Everything was all over the place! In order to find any new home builders you had to go to each of their websites individually – some didn’t even have the ability to view their community locations on a map either. Aside from the bigger Utah builders, most of the new home builders were almost impossible to get in touch with through online searches. We designed New Homes of Utah as an all-in-one tool to make the process of finding a new home simple and easy to use – all here on one website!”

According to the company, Davis, Salt Lake, Summit, Utah, Wasatch, and Weber counties are all well-represented, along with the best in Utah new home builders, with roughly 40 currently listed on the platform, and the number growing as necessary. This adds incredible convenience to the person searching for a new home or a community to build a new home in, where they can research the pluses of each area from the comfort of home with a few clicks of a keyboard before deciding which to explore more deeply directly.

Early feedback for the New Homes of Utah platform has been completely positive across the board.

Christine S., from New York and now living in Wasatch, recently said in a five-star review, “My husband and I wanted to move to the Northwest and Utah in particular, but were in a situation where we needed to set things in motion online first to minimize the impact of our relocating across the country. A friend suggested we use the New Homes of Utah website for its information packed search abilities and they certainly didn’t let us down. This made finding the right community and home builder something we could do in comfort and everything worked out perfectly. We couldn’t recommend New Homes of Utah more highly.”

About New Homes of Utah

New Homes of Utah is the premier online tool for finding a new home and community in Utah. If you are in the market to buy a new home, we put them all in one easy to use platform!