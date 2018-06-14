New High-Potency CBD Oil Softgel Product Awarded Top Rating Says CBDReVu

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) June 14th, 2018

A new organic, high-potency CBD oil ‘softgel’ product has been awarded a 5-Star rating on CBDRevu.com see here https://cbdrevu.com/cbdpure-hemp-oil-cbd/

This top rated cannabidiol product is a Softgel product and shares the top spot with a CBD oil tincture product from the same company. The brand is popular with consumers for a number of reasons including a consumer friendly unconditional 90-day customer satisfaction policy that allows for full refunds for 90 days, even if the bottles are opened. Most CBD companies offer only very restrictive return and refund policies, if any at all. Those that do offer returns and refunds generally do so only for unopened products. The two top rated products are also pure CBD products in that they do not contain any added or unnecessary ingredients.

Consumers go to CBDRevu.com to read reviews, ratings and profiles of most of the top-selling CBD products. So, the site serves as a one-stop information marketplace for comparing CBD brands and products.

CBD brands currently profiled or reviewed on CBDReVu include brands like CBDPure Softgels and CBDPure oil, NuLeaf Naturals, Kannaway Pure CBD, Restorative Botanicals, Receptra Naturals, Charlotte’s Web CBD by CW Hemp, Endoca Hemp Oil, CBD Essence, Irie CBD, HempMeds RSHO Real Scientific Hemp Oil, Elixinol, Bluebird Botanicals CBD products, Sensi Seeds, Rick Simpson Oil, and more.

CBDRevu publishes both suggested basic buying criteria for CBD shoppers as well as some of the red flags to avoid when shopping. Some of the red flags include things like avoiding any company that makes unsubstantiated health claims about their product, avoiding free bottle offers or free trials because they are almost always bogus auto-shipment scams, avoiding proprietary blends, avoiding products that do not display an ingredients label on the company website, avoiding companies that do not publish an independent lab analysis of their products demonstrating what ingredients are actually contained in the product, and more.

CBDReVu is not a retailer and does not sell products but an advertising supported informational website featuring brand profiles and reviews of popular pure CBD offerings.

