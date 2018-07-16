New Discount Real Estate Brokers Two Percent Agent is Changing the Way Real Estate Works with its 2% Commissions and $1,500 Buyer Rebate Program

Miami, FL (PRUnderground) July 15th, 2018

In Miami, the peak buying season is just around the corner. And to stay ahead of Miami’s always hot real estate market, Two Percent Agent discount real estate brokers has announced its new 2% commissions and $1,500 buyer’s rebate program.

“We’re excited to offer these new cost saving programs to help both buyers and sellers save money and improve the real estate experience. Not only do we offer some of the lowest commission fees in town, but we provide cutting-edge technology and incredible 24/7 customer service,” the spokesperson mentioned while speaking at the international real estate event in Miami.

Purchasing a property has always been viewed as a complicated and frustrating experience. Whether you’re a first-time home buyer or an experienced investor, the real estate process can be extremely stressful and always full of surprises. Even with all the amazing technology available today, the real estate industry hasn’t changed all that much in the past 50 years and most agents still charge outrageous commission fees and rely on old and outdated technology.

But with the huge number of tech-savvy Millennials getting into the real estate market and starting to buy their first homes, these first time home buyers are looking for ways to simplify the process and save as much money as possible.

A recent survey of first time home buyers found that more than 70% of them feel that the real estate process could be greatly improved through better technology and improved systems. And almost everyone can agree that paying a 6% real estate commission is outrageous in this day and age, especially with all of the free information available on websites such as Zillow, Trulia and Realtor.com.

With the rise of discount brokers popping up across the United States like Two Percent Agent, many home buyers and sellers are starting to realize the many advantages and benefits of this new discount real estate brokers business model.

“We are constantly trying to improve our technology and always adding new tools to help both buyers and sellers save time and money”, said one of the UX developers working at Two Percent Agent. “Our 100% paperless transaction system is just one example of how using technology can provide a better overall experience for both buyers and sellers,” he further added.

Josh Stein, co-founder & CEO at Two Percent Agent, says “Our team of local real estate agents knows that great communication is critical to success and should always be their highest priority. Our cloud-based transaction system allows everyone involved in the deal to stay connected and have constant communication, no matter where they are 24/7.”

“On average, our agents have more than 10 years of experience and together, they have closed more than half billion dollars in real estate transactions. They are always committed to building and maintaining great relationships with their buyers and sellers. Our technology provides buyers and sellers with the tools they need to have access to all contracts, files and notes anywhere at any time, as our system works on all devices such as PC, iOS and Android” the spokesperson from discount realty services added.

Most of us have been in situations where you’re required to open a document, review and sign it and then return it as quickly as possible. But if you’re traveling or on the move, this can be extremely difficulty and frustrating, if not impossible. But with Two Percent Agent’s paperless system, signing a document or editing a contract, can easily be done with just the click of a button on your phone, from anywhere in the world.

Buying or selling a home with Two Percent Agent has changed the way real estate works and has made the entire process more efficient and enjoyable. If you’re looking to buy or sell a property, visit www.twopercentagent.com.

About Two Percent Agent

Two Percent Agent is a discount real estate broker that changes the way people buy and sell homes. We combine experienced local discount Real Estate agents and customer service experts with cutting-edge AI technology and innovative software.

Our goal is to make buying and selling a home enjoyable and less stressful. So the first thing we did was change the outdated 6% commission that traditional agents still charge.

Our team of expert discount realtors are top producers with sales in excess of $1 billion.

For more than two decades, we have listed and sold some of the most expensive homes in Southeast Florida.