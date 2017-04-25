New Dating App iReal Has No Room for Catfish and Scammers

For anyone who hates that fact that they are spending time talking to people with fake identities, iReal is their silver lining.

(PRUnderground) April 25th, 2017

Do you use dating apps? Do you have an idea if you are talking to a real entity or someone hiding behind the gleam of their fake persona and photos? If dating apps make you queasy because of its spam bots, fake profiles, and years-old profile pictures of users, you can finally calm your online dating epiphanies as iReal is going to provide you quite an enjoyable online dating experience, minus the catfishers, stalkers and identity thieves.

For anyone who hates that fact that they are spending time talking to people with fake identities, iReal is their silver lining. The app ensures that no unverified users can nudge real users and this is done using a strenuous manual verification system.

Abbie Wu, the woman behind iReal, got the idea for the app when she almost ended up dating a woman. “I had no idea how it happened. I had swiped right to this tall, dark, handsome guy and we chatted for weeks before I was told, ‘Sorry Abbie, I was bored! You were kind of fun to talk with me but I am a woman,” said Abbie Wu. “I was disgusted but more shocked because I had almost thought of taking ‘him/her’ on a date.”

“The idea behind iReal is simple: Get people to chat and date real people only. Leading dating apps are great, but there are just too many catfishers and fakers! I just couldn’t take it anymore, so I decided to create an app that ensures there are no fake users using it.”

iReal uses manual verification of users along with a few other in-app tools. A member can set a profile picture using only the in-app camera which detects the face. The user is given 7 seconds to snap a selfie and if they fail to do, the face detection is done again.

“There is a tag that’s given to verified users. If you don’t have it, you won’t be able to send, read or reply to messages. We have totally limited the capabilities of unverified users; they can’t swipe or do anything else, other than browsing profiles,” said Abbie Wu. “With in-app face detection and selfies, we are encouraging people to use their current photos rather than ones that were taken years ago. You might have six packs five years ago, but you can have a two stone belly by now,” she added.

iReal is a free dating app that’s available on iOS. If you can’t take spam and bot nuisance anymore, download iReal from the App Store and give it a try.

