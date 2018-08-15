New “CNOs on Boards” E-book Helps Nurses Navigate How to Serve on a Board, Commission or Committee

E-book addresses goal of improving the health of our communities and the nation through the service and voice of 10,000 nurses on boards by 2020

Aurora, CO (PRUnderground) August 15th, 2018

Nurses on Boards Coalition (NOBC) and American Sentinel University’s free e-book, “CNOs on Boards” is a practical guide for CNOs & senior nursing professionals looking to serve on boards and other bodies.

American Sentinel, an accredited, healthcare-focused online university, announced earlier this year that it partnered with NOBC in its goal of ensuring that at least 10,000 nurses are on boards by 2020.

NOBC is an organization committed to building healthier communities through the service of nurses on all types of boards. In addition to ensuring at least 10,000 nurses sit on boards by 2020, NOBC is also dedicated to raising awareness that all boards will uniquely benefit from nurses’ experiences, compassion, and insights. These particular perspectives will help to achieve better community and national health outcomes.

“This E-book signals the beginning of our shared outreach activities to build awareness on this important topic,” said Kimberly J. Harper, MS, RN Chair, NOBC, Chief Executive Officer, Indiana Center for Nursing. “It is our hope that it will help nurses become more active in decision-making roles, which will ultimately improve health outcomes across our nation.”

“We know how important nurses are in our increasingly complex healthcare systems,” said Dr. Elaine Foster, Dean of Nursing and Healthcare Programs for American Sentinel University. “It’s our goal to raise awareness of the value nurses can bring to boards not only to our students, but also to nurses around the country. This E-book provides a how-to guide for nurses to get started serving on a board, explains the history behind boards, and even includes tips on assembling a board resume.”

